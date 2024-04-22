The end of the world is nigh, or at least that seems to be a warning based on the flood of apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic TV shows being released over the last few decades, particularly in the last 5-10 years. In each of the shows, the world has come to an end through some form of tragic circumstance: a nuclear war, a deadly virus, an alien invasion, even a zombie takeover.

The best apocalyptic shows combine an intriguing story with compelling character arcs. Most are emotional, often to the point of gut-wrenching, while some offer a more humorous take. Many focus on the apocalypse as merely a backdrop for a larger story about the state of humanity. But the best apocalyptic TV shows have fans eager for more as soon as an episode, or season, is done.

10 ‘The Last Man on Earth’ (2015-2018)

Created by Will Forte

Photo by Fox

One of few humorous takes on the apocalypse, The Last Man on Earth stars Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte as the title character, or so he thinks. Following the existence of a deadly virus that seemingly wipes out everyone in the entire world, Phil (Forte) spends years on his own until finally coming across another survivor named Carol (Kristen Schaal). They believe they must repopulate the Earth, but Carol is insistent that they marry first. Soon after, the pair come across four other survivors and Phil realizes he may have acted in haste.

The Last Man on Earth follows Phil’s journey with the other survivors he comes across, the friction among the eccentric characters, and the hilarity that ensues as this band of misfits try to figure out how to bring the world back.

Watch on Hulu

9 ‘The Leftovers’ (2014-2017)

Created by Damon Lindelof, Tom Perrotta (Based on The Leftovers by Tom Perrotta)

Image via HBO

A widely underrated supernatural drama, The Leftovers commences years after an apocalyptic event known as the Sudden Departure led to two percent of the world’s population mysteriously disappearing. The people who remain are known as the leftovers, and the series follows their struggle to survive amidst so much confusion and loss.

The Leftovers examines the human condition and the need for direction, with several cults emerging after the loss and the decline of mainstream religion. The biggest threat is a cult known as the Guilty Remnant, along with one led by a man named Holy Wayne (Paterson Joseph) who believes that he’s the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. The Leftovers received increasingly better review through its three seasons, with the final third season achieving an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes critics score.

Watch on Max

8 ‘The 100’ (2014-2020)

Created by Jason Rothenbern (Based on The 100 by Kass Morgan)

Photo by The CW

Younger survivors are at the heart of The 100 set 100 years after an apocalyptic event. Survivors have been living in space, but now it’s time to try and reinhabit the Earth. A group is sent down to accomplish this, all made up of juvenile delinquents. When they arrive, however, they find that there are descendants of survivors living on the ground already.

Airing for seven seasons, The 100 received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics, who call it a perfect guilty pleasure. While the characters are stereotypical portrayals, there’s something satisfying about seeing how it all plays out.

Watch on Max

7 ‘Sweet Tooth’ (2021-)

Created by Jim Mickle (Based on Sweet Tooth by Jeff Lemire)

Image via Netflix

Executive produced in part by Robert Downey Jr., Sweet Tooth has an interesting premise whereby the end of the world has led to the emergence of babies born as hybrid humans and animals. Gus (Christian Convery) is at the center of the show, a 10-year-old who is part human boy, part deer. Following the death of his father, he sets out on a journey to locate his missing mother.

With a third season forthcoming, Sweet Tooth is a fantasy drama that concurrently follows the story of Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar) who is trying to find a cure for the virus that has plagued the population, and Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen), a leader of an animal army who dedicates her life to protecting the hybrids. The show was met with widespread praise, with fans loving the fact that it’s suitable for pre-teens, too.

Sweet Tooth Release Date June 4, 2022 Cast Nonso Anozie , Christian Convery , Adeel Akhtar , Stefania LaVie Owen Main Genre Adventure Seasons 3

Watch on Netflix

6 ‘Twisted Metal’ (2023-)

Created by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Michael Jonathan Smith (Based on Twisted Metal by Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Image via Peacock

In the apocalyptic world portrayed in Twisted Metal, based on the video game series of the same name, the Earth has become a vast wasteland and various groups have taken over different areas, making traveling from one to the other near impossible doe to tremendous danger. John Doe (Anthony Mackie) suffers from amnesia and doesn’t remember much of anything about his life before. But he works with his car “Evelyn” as a highly sought after milkman who helps groups barter among one another by transporting goods from one community to another. When the leader of a thriving community presents him with the opportunity of joining, John decides to take on the task she sets out for him to do: transport an important package to a dangerous location and make it back alive.

The first season follows John’s journey, meeting people along the way including Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), another lone survivor with her own sordid backstory, the vicious Agent Stone (Thomas Haden Church), and the maniacal killer clown Sweet Tooth (played by Joe Seanoa and voiced by Will Arnett). Twisted Metal is faithful to the video game with plenty of exciting car chases and battle scenes, offering a blend of gruesome violence, drama, and biting humor.

Watch on Peacock

5 ‘Silo’ (2023-)

Created by Graham Yost (Based on Wool series by Hugh Howey)

Image via Apple TV+

Many didn’t realize that Silo is actually based on a novel trilogy. The story is an interesting take on the apocalypse whereby the events above ground have led to the development of a giant underground silo where survivors reside. But much like Earth before, the Silo is divided by class, with the working-class living on the bottom levels and the upper-society elites at the top. When Juliette’s (Rebecca Ferguson) friend winds up dead under suspicious circumstances, she is convinced that not all is what it seems. She teams up with the sheriff Holston (David Oyelowo) to try and figure out what’s really going on.

The overarching story in Silo, one of the best original series on Apple TV+, is politics and truth: no one really knows if what they see outside through an oversized window is real, nor who or why the silos were created. But everyone is afraid to question the status quo. Once sent outside, no one is permitted to return, and they seemingly perish within minutes of being exposed. With season one ending on a major cliffhanger with big reveals, fans can’t wait to see how the story continues.

Watch on Apple TV+

4 ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ (2024)

Created by Scott M. Gimple, Danai Gurira, Andrew Lincoln (Based On The Walking Dead by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, Charlie Adlard)

Image via AMC

One of many spin-offs in The Walking Dead universe, and the latest to be released, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live broke records for AMC and received accolades all around. Set 13 years after the zombie apocalypse, a virus infects everyone such that when they die, they turn into flesh-eating undead. This series follows two main characters from the original, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) as they attempt to reunite. It also introduces some of the best new characters in The Walking Dead universe. Rick left the original series in season nine and had been presumed dead for some time. When his wife Michonne believes she has found proof that he is still alive, she sets out on a journey to find him and bring him back home.

A love story as much as it is an apocalyptic tale, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live brings satisfying closure to a story and characters that have become beloved by fans. While the single season might be the end of the story, there’s so much more to be told in other spin-offs, with the potential for cameos and crossovers as well.

Watch on AMC+

3 ‘The Walking Dead’ (2010-2022)

Created by Frank Darabont (Based on The Walking Dead by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, Charlie Adlard)

Image via AMC Studios

What fans love about The Walking Dead is that as the story progresses, it becomes less and less about the dangers posed by the walking undead in the new world overtaken by a virus and more about the dangers posed by other humans. It’s also about the difficult choices people must make when there are seemingly impossible ones. The story follows the main group of survivors, people who come together from all walks of life, as they seek shelter, resources, and protection. It’s difficult to determine who to trust, and as formidable enemies appear, the group must decide how to handle them and stay alive.

The Walking Dead follows the popular comic book series in its base storylines, but also diverts in some ways with exciting twists and turns to surprise even die-hard comic fans. While the story arcs can be repetitive at times, and the show took a dip in ratings and reviews through its eighth and ninth seasons, The Walking Dead is one of those rare shows that re-emerged stronger and ended on a high.

Watch on Netflix

2 ‘Fallout’ (2024-)

Created by Graham Wagner, Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Based on Fallout by Bethesda Softworks)

Image via Prime Video

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, Fallout is set in the future where society has populated underground bunkers known as Vaults. Various communities trade with one another, but when a tragic event occurs, a young woman named Lucy (Ella Purnell) decides to travel to the surface to find her missing father. Despite its dangers and wasteland status, above ground is populated by others. But these aren’t welcoming folks, as Lucy alongside the mutated ghoul bounty hunter (Walton Goggins) discovers.

Fallout came out of the gate strong, with many critics applauding how closely it mirrors the game, and even feels like an extension of it. From the characters to the stories and the fabulous visuals that seem like they’re right out of a game, Fallout is poised to become one of the best apocalyptic TV shows ever made, and the best show based on a video game.

Watch on Amazon

1 ‘The Last of Us’ (2023-)

Created by Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann (Based on The Last of Us by Naughty Dog)

Image via HBO

The Last of Us was all anyone could talk about in 2023, particularly the performances by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. He plays Joel, a hardened survivor in a post-apocalyptic world caused by a mass fungal infection. She, meanwhile, is Ellie, a young girl believed to be immune and possibly hold a cure. Joel is reluctant to oblige when asked to transport Ellie to what is supposed to be a safe location. But the pair embark on a journey filled with danger and emotional father-daughter-like moments.

Staying faithful to the video game while also developing separate but related unique stories, such as the love story between survivors Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett), The Last of Us has become a masterclass in both apocalyptic shows and video game TV show adaptations. Earning 24 Primetime Emmy nominations and winning eight, The Last of Us could become the next big post-apocalyptic franchise.

Watch on Max

NEXT:'Fallout's Best Character Is Also the Show's Most Tragic