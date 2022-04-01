Netflix premiered today the newest Richard Linklater movie, the coming of age comedy Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood. The movie is set to combine the sense of wonder of humanity’s earliest forays into space as well as the innocence of childhood in the late 60s. The acclaimed director repeats the rotoscope animation style he used in 2006’s A Scanner Darkly to evoke the idea of a daydream, and the story follows a young boy who is recruited to man a mission after a vessel is accidentally built too small for an adult.

A new clip released by the streamer provides a better idea of the setting of Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood and how Linklater chose to portray flashbacks in the animated film. Aside from using the traditional black and white colors that are commonly associated with flashbacks, the filmmaker also decided to go with an art style that makes details barely visible, like a fading memory.

The clip provides a wider look into the beautiful landscape of Houston, and through voice-over narration, protagonist Stan (voiced by Jack Black) explains what it felt like living near NASA during the time that Apollo 11 was being built. As all eyes were in Houston during that period, adults and kids felt like they were “at the absolute center of everything new and better”.

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood is Linklater’s first feature film since 2019’s Where’d You Go, Bernadette?. Known for providing a peculiar and accurate look at life itself in films like Boyhood and Everybody Wants Some!!, the director veers once again into the nostalgia direction, but we’re not complaining.

Aside from Black, the voice cast also features Milo Coy, Lee Eddy, Bill Wise, Natalie L'Amoreaux, Josh Wiggins, Sam Chipman, Jessica Brynn Cohen, Danielle Guilbot, Zachary Levi, and Glenn Powell.

You can stream Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood on Netflix.

Watch the clip below and look for our exclusive interview with Linklater soon.

You can check out the official synopsis here:

Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives – the astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment, and through the eyes of a kid growing up in Houston, Texas who has intergalactic dreams of his own. Taking inspiration from Academy Award-nominated® filmmaker Richard Linklater’s own life, Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood is a snapshot of American life in the 1960s that is part coming of age, part societal commentary, and part out-of-this-world adventure.

