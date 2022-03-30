If you’re looking for a charming film for the whole family, then Netflix’s Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood could be the perfect movie for you and your crew. This beautifully rotoscoped animated film from acclaimed indie auteur Richard Linklater combines history, fantasy, and nostalgia into a thoughtful look at the life and daydreams of a child living in Texas in the late 1960s. Inspired by aspects of Linklater’s own childhood, Apollo 10 ½ shows the hopes and fears of the space age through the eyes of a child.

Image via Netflix

What is Apollo 10 ½ About?

Apollo 10 ½ tells the story of young Stanley, who is growing up in Texas in the late 1960s. Narration by adult Stanley guides us through Stanley’s life and daydreams as he fantasizes about being recruited by NASA to go on the “Apollo 10 ½” lunar mission, which apparently must be manned by a child as the landing module was accidentally built too small to fit an adult. As Stanley daydreams about training for and executing this mission, he and his family watch the preparations for the real Apollo 11 mission.

The film is visually stunning, as Linklater opted to use a technique similar to rotoscoping to tell this coming of age story. The distinct animation style works well to suggest reality and daydream blending together as Stan fantasizes about training for his mission, while life in 1969 goes on around him.

Who Are the Cast and Crew Of Apollo 10 ½?

Of course the sole crew member of the Apollo 10 ½ module in the movie is Stan, voiced by Milo Coy as a child and Jack Black as an adult. While this is Milo Coy’s first movie, the young Austin native has dreamed of acting since he was in preschool and was able to connect with the character of Stan despite the differences between being a child in 1969 and being a child in 2022. Coy told the Austin Chronicle that Stan’s life is “a lot like how I've grown up, as I'm definitely a nerd, but not when it comes to schoolwork – when it comes to comics and stuff. Like how [Stan] is with NASA.” Jack Black voices adult Stan and provides the narration as he reminisces about a long gone formative summer in his life and in American history. This nostalgic narration makes Apollo 10 ½ reminiscent of classic shows like The Wonder Years. Unlike Milo Coy, Jack Black has an extensive acting resume, with projects ranging from starring in Linklater’s School of Rock in 2003 to voicing Po the Panda, in Kung Fu Panda.

The NASA officials who recruit young Stan to the Apollo 10 ½ program are voiced by Zachary Levi and Glen Powell. Zachary Levi is best known to TV audiences as Chuck Bartowski from the spy comedy series Chuck and to film audiences as Shazam in 2019’s Shazam!. Glen Powell, in a clever bit of casting, is best known for having played John Glenn in 2016’s Hidden Figures, a movie about the brilliant but often overlooked Black women whose work was essential to NASA’s mission.

Stan’s mom is voiced by Lee Eddy, an actress known for her work on both animated projects like Camp Camp, where she voiced Gwen, and live action shows like Cruel Summer, where she played Sylvia Parks. Stan’s large family also includes his grandmothers, played by Jennifer Griffin and Mona Lee Fultz. Griffin is known for work on Banshee and The Lying Game and Fultz was in Linklater’s Oscar-winning 2014 film Boyhood.

Apollo 10 ½ was written and directed by Richard Linklater, the mind behind bold and inventive films like Boyhood, which was filmed over a period of 12 years, and 2006’s A Scanner Darkly which uses a rotoscope style similar to Apollo 10 ½ but in service to a very different type of story. Apollo 10 ½ is far from Linklater’s first film to look back on his childhood in Texas. His 1993 classic Dazed and Confused follows a large cast of middle and high schoolers on their last day of school before summer vacation in 1976. Dazed and Confused works despite its minimal plot, because of its sincerity and authenticity (not to mention its amazing soundtrack) and there is every reason to think Apollo 10 ½ could also become a modern classic. To the extent that auteur filmmakers exist, Linklater is certainly an auteur, having a large amount of creative control over his films and giving them a distinct point of view and thematic through lines that connect seemingly dissimilar works. He makes films that could not be made by anyone but him and that will almost certainly apply to Apollo 10 ½ as well.

Is There a Trailer For Apollo 10 ½?

Netflix released a trailer for Apollo 10 ½ on March 7th. The trailer shows off the beautiful animation and the strange juxtaposition of realistic life in 1969 and Stan’s fantastical experience of being recruited by NASA to go to the moon. The trailer shows how life for Stan and his family is changing and hints at how those changes, from strikes, to the rise of 1960s counterculture to the women’s rights movement, impact the family. The little we see of Stan’s father shows him sitting in his armchair like Archie Bunker, eating a TV dinner and disapprovingly watching the news on TV. We see Stan’s mother debate whether a pedestrian near the car is a hippie and then lock the car door upon deciding that he is. The whole neighborhood gathers to celebrate the lift-off of the Saturn V rocket carrying the Apollo 11. Mixed with these realistic scenes of life in the late 60s we also see scenes of Stan training for his big space mission.

How Can You Watch Apollo 10 ½?

Image via Netflix

Apollo 10 ½ debuted at the SXSW Festival and is currently playing in select theaters. It will be on Netflix starting on April 1st. With an MPAA rating of PG-13, this film will likely be a great viewing experience for all but the very youngest family members. Netflix states that the rating is due to “some suggestive material, injury images, and smoking.”

With a current freshness rating of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, Apollo 10 1/2 seems to perfectly capture how many people in America experienced childhood in the late 60s. It could be the perfect intergenerational conversation starter, allowing grandparents the opportunity to reminisce to their grandchildren about where they were during the Apollo 11 mission and how their experiences mirrored or differed from those of Stan and his family. And audiences don’t have to have grown up in the 60s to find Stan to be a relatable character; Milo Coy noted that he was able to relate to Stan’s intense interests in topics that bored those around him. With beautiful animation and a talented cast and crew, Apollo 10 ½ A Space Age Childhood looks ready to transport audiences to the space age of 1969 in the heart of Houston, Texas.

