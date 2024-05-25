The Big Picture Apollo 13 faced real issues in liftoff, including engine failure, but the film took some liberties for dramatic effect.

NASA's response to the Apollo 13 crisis was methodical, not chaotic like in the movie, showcasing their training and preparation.

Apollo 13's dramatic ending, including overcoming a blackout, was portrayed more dramatically in the film than it was in reality.

There's a scene in director Ron Howard's Apollo 13 where a NASA director, discussing the unlikelihood of the men aboard surviving, explains to Flight Director Gene Kranz (Ed Harris), "This could be the worst disaster NASA has ever experienced." Kranz quips back, "With all due respect, sir, I believe this is going to be our finest hour." Time has proven Kranz right, with NASA's initial assessment of the mission as a failure now looked back on as a "successful failure," one of history's great stories about human ingenuity, improvisation, and quick decisions. Howard's film depicts the days leading up to the launch, which was not without its problems, to the splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, and the harrowing days in between that captivated a nation. But how accurately are those days depicted?

The Troubling Signs of Apollo 13 Before Liftoff

Apollo 13 shows several troubling events that happened before liftoff, and for the most part, they're true. Ken Mattingly (played by Gary Sinise), who was on the flight crew, was exposed to German measles and was taken off the mission as a precaution as he wasn't immune (Fred Haise, in a 2015 interview, disclosed that "Ken is 79 years old now and still never had the measles"). Marilyn Lovell, Jim Lovell's wife, who was already bothered by the mission's number 13, did drop her wedding ring in the shower drain the day before the launch. She kept the news to herself, saying, “I just was terrified because, to me, it was like an omen that something really was going to happen.” However, unlike Kathleen Quinlan's take on Lovell, she was able to retrieve the ring.

The liftoff took place on April 11, 1970, at the superstition-courting 13:13 military time, but not without a hitch. The center engine, one of five on the Saturn V rocket, shut down, which was accounted for by burning the remaining four engines 34 seconds longer than planned. This did happen during the actual launch, and the film does cover it accurately, with one exception. The film shows a blinking light on the panel that indicates the failure of the engine, which wouldn't have been on at all in real life. Dave Scott, commander of Apollo 15 and technical adviser for the film, said, "In Apollo 13, the movie, the light was purposely made to blink to get the viewers' attention. The movie-makers knew the actual operation, but chose to take this license for dramatic effect," On the lighter side, the crew did play a tune after successfully having launched, only it was the theme from 2001: A Space Odyssey, not the Norman Greenbaum classic "Spirit in the Sky" as played in the movie. All of this, before the day all hell broke loose on - you guessed it - April 13th.

The 'Apollo 13' Movie Makes Chaos out of Order

Close

"Houston, we have a problem." Those five chilling words don't even begin to describe the peril facing Jim Lovell (Tom Hanks), Fred Haise (Bill Paxton), and Jack Swigert (Kevin Bacon), the astronauts aboard Apollo 13. They also don't describe what was actually said. As per the previously cited E! News, Swigert spoke first, saying, "Okay, Houston... I believe we've had a problem here." When Houston asks them to repeat, Lovell says, "Ah, Houston, we've had a problem. We've had a Main B Bus Undervolt." The change is slight, but impactful, with NASA explaining that the writers opted to use the former, despite knowing the discrepancy, as the urgency in "have" is more evident.

From that point on, it's controlled chaos as NASA scrambles to figure out what needs to be done to get their men home, but like the quote above, the truth makes a far less compelling story. As Mattingly points out, "Movies and everything makes it look like we invented a lot of stuff. Well, thanks to the kind of simulation training program we had, maybe the things weren’t exactly the same or in exactly the same order, but everything we ended up doing had been done somewhere." That included a simulation that called for the crew having to move to the lunar module.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Flight Director Gene Kranz did call the flight controllers to action back on Earth, but not with Ed Harris' popular "Failure is not an option" declaration. That phrase is a summation of what Kranz actually said: “I have never lost an American in space, sure as hell aren’t going to lose one now. This crew is coming home. You got to believe it. Your team must believe it. And we must make it happen.” One of the things they had to make happen in the movie was making an adapter for the CO2 scrubbers from the command module to work in the lunar module lifeboat, using objects they knew were on the spacecraft, which one engineer in the film states "isn't a contingency we've even remotely looked at." But they did look at it, and simulated a scenario virtually the same when preparing for the mission, so the sequence where the rocket scientists at NASA work for hours on a solution was wrapped up in under two drama-free hours in reality.

The “Successful Failure” Ends With the Apollo 13 Crew Home

Image via Universal Pictures

In the movie, an engineer by the name of John Aaron and Mattingly work the simulator at NASA to figure out how to use the ship's remaining battery to power up the module for a ride home, with Mattingly repeating the simulation over and over again tirelessly. That version is far more interesting than watching a group of people, each working on a different piece of the puzzle at their desks, as what happened in real life. The simulator, as per the previously cited WUSA 9 article, was only used to practice the procedure that had been worked out, to communicate the steps to Swigert more effectively. Lovell was anxious to get the procedures, as seen in the movie, and also asked NASA to check the math he did on a card to confirm their accuracy by calling the numbers out. The numbers, by the way, are the same, and the card Lowell actually wrote the numbers on sold at a 2011 auction for a staggering $388,375.

Apollo 13's dramatic ending, with Apollo's re-entry and a longer blackout than was expected is accurate, only in a reversal, it is actually less dramatic than what happened in reality. The film clocks the blackout at four minutes, but in reality, it was six and a half minutes long, due to its shallow entry angle. After the blackout in the film, Lovell is heard saying, "Houston, this is Odyssey, it's good to see you again," with the words sparking a joyful celebration at Mission Control. A far better quote than the simple, "Okay, Joe," uttered by Swigert, directed to CAPCOM Joe Kerwin. Perhaps the quote from Hanks' Lovell is what confused one critic who, according to Ron Howard (from E! News), "decried the film's "typical Hollywood" ending, because in reality those astronauts would've never survived." In his defense, the true story does have a Hollywood feel to it, and thank God it did have "the typical Hollywood ending" for all involved.

Apollo 13 is available to rent on Amazon in the U.S.

Rent on Amazon