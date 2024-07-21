The Big Picture Apollo 13 used unconventional methods to create zero-gravity sequences, including filming on a KC-135 airplane.

Weightlessness was achieved by flying the plane in a parabolic pattern, requiring the cast and crew to train with NASA and take anti-motion sickness medication.

The film's combination of real and simulated zero-gravity footage blended seamlessly, contributing to Apollo 13 's Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects.

Aside from its tense and compelling nature as a cinematic account of NASA’s aborted 1970 mission, Ron Howard’s Apollo 13 is a visual marvel. Nabbing an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects, the 1995 drama used all available techniques to recreate three astronauts’ brush with disaster, from the latest in CGI to models and miniatures and good old-fashioned in-camera trickery. In particular, Howard and his crew of effects wizards took a decidedly daring approach to simulating the zero-gravity environment of outer space.

Convinced that traditional wire techniques wouldn't be sophisticated enough to sell the illusion that stars Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton, and Kevin Bacon were indeed weightless on the Apollo 13 spacecraft, Howard turned his attention elsewhere. At a fellow filmmaker's suggestion, Howard began investigating the rather far-fetched notion of placing his actors and crew in a relatively dangerous and physically unpleasant setting for the sake of authenticity. In other words, it's not every day that an anti-nausea cocktail of Scopolamine and Dexedrine is on the call list for a film set.

'Apollo 13's Zero Gravity Sequences Were Shot On A KC-135 Airplane

Aptly dubbed "the vomit comet," the KC-135 is an airplane that, according to Ron Howard, has been used to train astronauts how to operate in zero-gravity conditions. By flying in a parabolic pattern, ascending to an altitude of 36,000 feet, and then pivoting into a diving motion, the KC-135 can create roughly 25 seconds of weightlessness at a time. "Steven Spielberg was the one that told me about it," Howard said. Intrigued by the idea of building the Apollo 13 spacecraft's interior sets inside the plane and shooting in a real zero-gravity setting, Howard began investigating the possibility of such a seemingly wild idea.

"Everybody thought we were crazy," he later admitted. "NASA wasn't so interested in cooperating with us at first. There was some retired Russian plane that would do it. That seemed a little sketchy to us." But thanks to a helping hand from real-life Apollo 13 astronaut Jim Lovell, the production finally secured permission from NASA under the condition that the film's actors and crew undergo several days of training, take a written exam, spend time in hyperbaric chambers, and take a test flight to prove they could "cut it." With NASA's blessing, Howard and his colleagues prepared for the experience of a lifetime, but shooting on the KC-135 would be anything but a cakewalk.

Shooting On The KC-135 Was A Nauseating Experience

To combat motion sickness that would accompany flying in a parabolic pattern, Apollo 13's cast and crew took a cocktail prior to each flight that, per Howard, was a combination of Scopolamine and Dexedrine. "The Scopolamine evens out your stomach but wants to put you to sleep, and the Dexedrine keeps you working," he said. On one occasion, a flight on the KC-135 was canceled due to a mechanical issue, but not before Howard took his cocktail. With Dexedrine-an amphetamine-coursing through his system, but without the adrenaline associated with flying in a chaotic pattern and being weightless, the filmmaker suddenly found himself high as a kite.

Given the minimal periods of weightlessness the KC-135 enabled, the cast and crew had to carefully choreograph and rehearse their planned shots on a mock-up set constructed on the ground. Despite their meticulous rehearsing, however, they rarely captured all the footage they needed on a single mission. "We would do about 40 parabolas in the morning, come down and have lunch, and do about 40 parabolas in the afternoon," said Kevin Bacon. According to the actor, lunch often consisted of Mexican food, which inevitably reared its ugly head on one of the flights. "What's interesting about being thrown up on when it's zero-G is that it hovers there for a while," he told Entertainment Weekly. "It's floating, and there's nothing you can really do, except go, 'Here it comes,' and when they hit the G forces, it's coming down on you."

'Apollo 13's Zero-Gravity Sequences Lent A Sense Of Realism To The Film's Visual Effects

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Per The AV Club, the cast and crew of Apollo 13 ultimately flew a whopping total of 612 parabolas, which amounted to roughly four hours of footage, which greatly complemented the film's overall approach to visual effects. In addition to the unprecedented nature of shooting in a zero-gravity environment, Ron Howard employed other practical techniques to simulate weightlessness. Using what he dubbed "belly pans" for certain shots, which essentially functioned as a seesaw device that moved Hanks, Paxton, and Bacon up and down, the actors were able to convincingly mimic the weightless movement they'd become accustomed to on the KC-135. Through clever editing, for which Apollo 13 would win an Academy Award, the back-and-forth integration of real and simulated images of zero-gravity made for an illusory viewing experience that effectively blurred the line for audiences.

Under the auspices of visual effects supervisor Robert Legato, Apollo 13 was, according to Ron Howard, "one of the last big model jobs" that was overseen by Digital Domain, then an up-and-coming effects company. Alongside ingenious artists, Legato oversaw a slew of practical effects that would shortly-and sadly-see a significant decline with the increasing efficiency of computer-generated imagery. "We had an amazing miniature department, and they were cranking stuff out like crazy," effects supervisor Kelly Port said in 2020. Perhaps the biggest compliment heaped upon Digital Domain's team came courtesy of an iconic real-life astronaut. "Buzz Aldrin had asked what NASA archive was used to get some of the launch footage of the Saturn V, because he had never seen it before," artist Matthew Butler revealed.

While Apollo 13 would ultimately lose 1995's Academy Award for Best Visual Effects to Babe, the historical drama has nonetheless retained its wow factor for decades thanks to Digital Domain's stellar work. By relying less on CGI and more on a diverse array of moviemaking techniques and practical effects, Ron Howard's film has aged like a fine wine with regard to visual trickery, thanks in no small part to the director's approach to capturing as much as he could in-camera, and his bold decision to shoot footage in an extreme environment like that of the KC-135 undoubtedly raised the stakes in crafting effects and thrills with an eye toward authenticity. Perhaps unsurprisingly, when Steven Spielberg learned of Howard's methods for capturing honest-to-God zero-gravity, he said, "You're crazy. I never thought you'd really do that."

