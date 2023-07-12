One of the best things about sci-fi stories is that they often present a reality that seems entirely possible – even though most times the technology presented is inconceivable to us. But since it’s always fun to visit those worlds, Collider couldn’t be happier to debut the trailer for Aporia, which Well Go USA Entertainment confirms officially premieres in theaters on August 11.

Aporia touches on a sensitive subject: The movie stars Judy Greer (White House Plumbers) as a woman whose world is torn upside-down after her husband is killed in a drunk-driving accident. Now, she not only has to deal with her loss and grief, but also has to be a fully functional parent to an equally bereaved teenager.

The trailer makes it clear that Aporia will keep it as real as possible by presenting a story that’s not heavy on CGI use or futuristic imagery – it looks like it could happen today, except for the time-traveling machine part. Or rather, a jumbled-up device that was supposed to be a time machine but ended up as a weapon that can shoot someone in the past. When Sophie decides to shoot the person who caused her husband’s death, she manages to bring him back but then this is just the start of bigger and more complicated problems.

What Does "Aporia" Mean?

The title of the movie suggests the conflict that you can see coming as soon as the story unfolds: “Aporia” can refer to a logical impasse or contradiction, which is the situation that Sophie will find herself in after prioritizing the resurrection of her husband. What happens when you change such a big event? What are the consequences for you and the ones around you? We’ll have to wait a month to find out.

The movie is directed and written by Jared Moshé, who helms his third feature film after Dead Man’s Burden and A24’s The Ballad of Lefty Brown. The cast also features Edi Gathegi (For All Mankind), Payman Maadi (A Separation) and Faithe Herman (This Is Us).

Aporia is set to have an early premiere at this year’s Fantasia Film Festival on July 27. Two weeks later, it premieres in theaters. You can watch the exclusive trailer and check out the new poster below:

Check out the official synopsis here: