Huluween has begun, and what better way to spend the annual celebration than with an all-new bloody disgusting horror feature, Appendage. The feature film debut of Bite Size Halloween filmmaker Anna Zlokovic, Appendage sees a young aspiring fashion designer's rise to the top go horribly wrong. In fact, Appendage is a feature film version of the short film that Zlokovic directed for Bite Size Halloween. When Hannah (Hadley Robinson) becomes obsessed with the opportunity to become a renowned fashion designer's assistant, she begins to notice strange growths and abscesses on her body. Since the condition is baffling the doctors she goes to, Hannah then finds a support group who have the same mysterious condition, but this only leads to an entirely new host of problems. To learn more about this disturbing horror adventure, and it's cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know about Appendage.

When Is 'Appendage' Coming Out?

Appendage officially debuted earlier this year as an official selection of the South by Southwest Film Festival on March 11, 2023. Unlike the film's main protagonist Hannah, who has been waiting her entire life to become a revered and recognized fashion designer, horror fans will not have to wait any longer for Appendage to release. To kick off the spooky season of October, Appendage is releasing via streaming on Hulu starting October 2, 2023.

Can You Watch 'Appendage' Without Hulu?

Hulu is the exclusive streaming home of Appendage, continuing something of a yearly tradition from the service which has delivered quality horror content every year. In 2022, Hulu became the home of the Predator prequel Prey, which finally breathed new life in the long-creatively dormant alien franchise. Later that year, another horror franchise was reanimated with the reboot of Hellraiser, which offered a terrifying new look at Pinhead (Jamie Clayton) and the Cenobites. Two horror hits last year seem to continue this year, as Appendage is releasing only a few months after No One Will Save You - the alien home invasion film destined to become a fan favorite. No plans for a theatrical release of Appendage have been announced at this time.

Watch the 'Appendage' Trailer

Hulu released the main trailer for Appendage on September 14, 2023, which quickly introduces the hectic and stressful life of Hannah. The protagonist sees the chance to become the assistant of fashion designer Cristean (Desmin Borges), and decides to thrust herself into design work, putting her personal life off to the side. As she does this, however, she begins to notice strange and surreal growths on her body, with some even resembling eyeballs. The physician she sees is baffled by the growths, but Hannah discovers that she isn't the only one with this bizarre condition. She finds a support group that consists of people with the ailment, and Hannah forms a particularly close bond with Claudia (Emily Hampshire). Though this looks like an opportunity to grow from this condition, Hannah will soon learn that the illness she's suffering from is only going to cause more problems. Following the trailer, a new clip from Appendage was released exclusively through Collider, showing Hannah getting a disturbing diagnosis from a doctor. Watch the clip right here:

What Exactly Is the Plot of 'Appendage' About?

The official plot synopsis of Appendage reads as follows:

Hannah (Hadley Robinson), a young fashion designer, seems fine on the surface, but secretly struggles with debilitating self-doubt. Soon these buried feelings begin to make Hannah physically sick and sprout into a ferocious growth on her body: The Appendage. As Hannah’s health declines, The Appendage begins to fuel her anxieties – her perceived lack of talent at work, her deteriorating relationships with her boyfriend and best friend, and her parents’ lack of love and understanding. At her breaking point, Hannah makes a shocking discovery—there are others out there like her.

Who Are the Creators of 'Appendage'?

Writing, directing, and producing Appendage is Anna Zlokovic, who will be making their feature filmmaking debut with Appendage after a long career of creating short films, including the one that inspired Appendage from Bite Size Halloween. Appendage is also executively produced by David Brooks (Grimcutty), Jenna Cavelle (Young. Wild. Free.), and Arbi Pedrossian (Bite Size Horror). Also attached to the crew of Appendage are composer Nick Chuba (The Girl from Plainville), cinematographer Powell Robinson (Threshold), editor Alex Familian (Conversion), production designer Michelle Patterson (Shoot), and costume designer Naomi Wolff Lachter (The Featherweight).

Who's In the Cast of 'Appendage'?

Hadley Robinson leads the cast of Appendage as the main character of Hannah. Robinson is best known for her work on the canceled-far-too-soon Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, where she portrayed Lakers heiress Jeanie Buss. Robinson also had prominent roles in Little Women, I'm Thinking of Ending Things, and The Pale Blue Eye. Robinson's on-screen co-star will be Emily Hampshire, who previously appeared in 12 Monkeys and Schitt's Creek. Also attached to the cast of Appendage are Deborah Rennard (Dallas), Brandon Mychal Smith (Get on Up), Kausar Mohammed (The Flash), Desmin Borges (You're the Worst), Annie Pisapia (Paris is in Harlem), and Pat Dortch (Pain Hustlers).

More Horror Movies You Can Watch on Hulu

Prey Release Date August 5, 2022 Director Dan Trachtenberg Cast Amber Midthunder, Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrush Rating R Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

The Predator franchise has been in a tough spot for the past few years, with several sequels never quite living up to the appeal of the original 1987 film. That finally changed with Dan Trachtenberg's Prey, which took things back in time to pre-colonial America to show the alien hunter species' first trip to Earth. Here, a young and ambitious hunter named Naru (Amber Midthunder) finds herself facing off against the infamous alien, who has technology unlike anything seen on the planet before.

Hellraiser Release Date October 7, 2022 Director David Bruckner Cast Odessa A’zion, Jamie Clayton, Drew Starkey, Brandon Flynn Rating R Runtime 121 minutes Main Genre Horror

Another franchise that got rebooted on Hulu, Hellraiser makes many updates to Clive Barker's fan-favorite franchise. That goes well beyond the gender-swapped Pinhead, who feels unique yet faithful to the original interpretation. The Cenobites return when young Riley (Odessa A'zion) uses a mysterious puzzle box to try and reunite with her deceased brother, only to realize she has just entered a terrifying new world of pain and pleasure.

No One Will Save You Release Date September 22, 2023 Director Brian Duffield Cast Kaitlyn Dever, Ginger Cressman, Zack Duhame, Geraldine Singer Rating PG-13 Runtime 93 minutes Main Genre Horror

This alien home invasion thriller has only just been released at the time of this writing, but it's already gained plenty of attention. Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever) has always felt more comfortable at home, but that comfort zone gets tested when unexplainable events start to occur in her isolated home. It doesn't take long for Brynn to learn that the origins of these events are extra-terrestrial in nature.

