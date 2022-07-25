It's understandable why filmmakers would want viewers to see at least some of a movie's coolest or most impressive moments in a trailer. They're designed to get people interested in the idea of a movie, after all, and ideally will let people know if an upcoming movie is going to be something they'll be willing to pay money to see.

But it's entirely possible for trailers to go a little too far in hooking potential viewers. If a trailer gives away a little too much, it can harm the experience of actually watching the film, which is something that no one wants. The following 10 trailers all gave away too much, whether it's ruining the surprise of an unexpected character showing up, or doing something even worse, like describing most of the plot.

This article will contain some spoilers for the films discussed.

'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

Image via Sony

As a film, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 tried to do a little too much. It balanced three villains, a backstory for Peter Parker's parents, relationship drama with Gwen Stacy, hinting at a Sinister Six movie that never was, and a friendship between Peter and Harry Osborn that was only suddenly established within this film. Andrew Garfield did all he could in the lead role, but the film let him (and his version of Spider-Man) down.

Funnily enough, the trailer had a go at establishing all these things in just two-and-a-half minutes and ended up giving away too much. Electro's villain origins are spelled out, much of the climactic fight scene is shown, and the trailer literally shows the movie's final shot. It's basically a crash course in how not to do a trailer.

'Terminator 2' (1991)

Terminator 2 is a great sequel to an already great movie, and is easily one of Arnold Schwarzenegger's best films. It ups the action and the scope, providing a thrilling story about preventing Judgment Day (again), all the while two Terminators are thrown into the mix.

The spoilers in the film's trailer aren't super significant, but they give away what would otherwise be a neat early plot twist. It's well-known by now that Schwarzenegger plays the hero in Terminator 2 after being the villain in the first movie, and the trailers revealed that. However, without the trailer, it's a surprise to find that the other Terminator (disguised as a cop, no less) wants to kill John Connor.

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

The Dark Knight really didn't need a trailer, being a hotly-anticipated sequel to the 2005's successful origin story, Batman Begins. There was a level of hype around seeing the story continue with the Joker as the lead villain that ensured many filmgoers were keen to watch it, with or without a trailer.

Nevertheless, it got a trailer, and while it's quickly edited, it does ultimately show a few too many of the film's best shots. Also, it shows some of Jim Gordon's scenes after he reveals himself to have not actually died, meaning viewers who saw the trailer won't be too surprised when the twist about his survival shows up in the actual film.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

The second Lord of the Rings film is a strong middle chapter. While it might not have the same forward momentum as the first or as many emotional moments as the third, it still works as a good continuation of the overall story that's also a great epic-fantasy film in its own right.

Given the film is now 20 years old, the spoiler from its trailer really wouldn't be considered one nowadays. But back in 2002, viewers who hadn't read the books might have been surprised to see Gandalf return, seeing as he appeared to die in the first film. However, the trailer ruins that reveal, meaning the scene doesn't have the same impact within the film.

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Image via Marvel Studios

The first (and better) of the two Thor films Taika Waititi has directed would have been better off if its trailer hadn't indicated The Hulk would appear in the film. Given Thor is surprised when he shows up as his opponent in a gladiator-style battle, it would have been nice if we as viewers could have been surprised along with him.

Of course, from a marketing perspective, it makes some sense why they'd want to show off Hulk before the film's release. He's a great character, and another Avenger showing up in a Thor movie was an exciting idea. However, the film treats it like a surprise, and it would be for viewers who avoided the marketing. It certainly isn't, though, for anyone exposed to the trailer.

'The Godfather' (1972)

If the first Godfather film trailer is anything to go by, older trailers may have been far worse at spoiling their movies than more modern trailers. For anyone who can only spare three minutes as opposed to three hours, The Godfather's trailer can give you a good 80% of the story.

Most scenes from the first two-and-a-half hours are shown as still images, basically making the trailer a slideshow. These include the attempt on Vito Corleone's life, Michael assassinating the police captain, and many death scenes, including Sonny's otherwise very surprising murder and his father's reaction to it. There are many iconic, surprising moments in the first Godfather, and its trailer essentially spoils them all.

'Up' (2009)

Image Via Walt Disney Studios

Up has a fairly straightforward story, so it's not too surprising the trailer gives a good indication of how the movie will play out. It's not a huge issue, as Up is mostly revered for its characters and emotional moments over its main narrative.

That being said, the film does have something of a twist when it comes to its main villain being the protagonist's childhood hero. It's a somewhat shocking moment in the film's second half that is revealed by the trailer, so it's a shame the advertising did have to give away one of the few semi-surprising moments in the film.

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

The third Captain America film has a fairly complex plot involving the Avengers becoming divided over a series of events both personal and external. The trailer gives an overview of much of the movie, but the quick editing means few spoilers are super obvious.

That being said, the trailer does highlight the fight where Iron Man takes on Captain America and Bucky, which is the final big action scene in the film. Maybe the context changes the scene, once you know why they're fighting at that particular moment, but it's a shame a chunk of the movie's finale got shown so early.

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Sure, A Nightmare on Elm Street is a horror movie, and that means viewers will expect people to die. If a movie stars a bunch of young people facing off against a murderous villain, maybe a trailer can get away with hinting at a death or two.

But the trailer for the first Nightmare on Elm Street takes this a little too far. It shows parts of all the death scenes from the film - including the most famous one, featuring Johnny Depp - meaning those scenes are less surprising for anyone who's seen the trailer. Still a great movie either way, but disappointing on the trailer's part.

'The Lion King' (1994)

The Lion King has a fantastic, emotional storyline with great characters and numerous iconic scenes. Its trailer essentially condenses the first 60 minutes or so of the movie into a two-minute trailer, though, meaning those who see it will know about everything other than the climax ahead of the film.

This is more of a problem for The Lion King than most family films, given the infamously sad death scene of Mufasa. The trailer shows the start of the deadly stampede that takes his life, as well as him appearing as a spirit in the sky to Simba. Maybe it was just letting the audience know what they were getting into, given it's one of the hardest-hitting tear-jerking scenes in Disney history.

