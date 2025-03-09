[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Apple Cider Vinegar.]

Summary The Netflix series 'Apple Cider Vinegar' delves into the dangers of seeking hope online and the impact of wellness influencers.

Both Belle and Milla use social media differently, showcasing its dual nature of good and dark aspects.

The complex storyline sheds light on personal struggles, advocacy choices, and the importance of perspective.

Inspired by real life, the Netflix series Apple Cider Vinegar tells the story of wellness influencer Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever), a woman who claimed to cure her brain cancer through healthy eating. Establishing a growing following online meant that others desperate for a way to save their own lives put their faith in Belle, even though she never actually had cancer herself. At the same time, Milla (Alycia Debnam-Carey) embarks on a journey to beat her own very real cancer diagnosis, any way she can. With her family’s love and the support of her friend Chanelle (Aisha Dee), the two start to question Belle’s story and whether any of what she has represented to the world is true.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Dever, Debnam-Carey and Dee talked about the dangers of looking for hope on the internet, having grace for those going through an intensely traumatic life experience, how things spiraled out of control for Belle, getting into Milla’s mindset, the fight between Belle and Chanelle, and the challenge of singing, cursing and pulling off the perfect Australian accent for Dever.

Kaitlyn Dever Was Well Aware of Wellness Influencers Before Signing On for 'Apple Cider Vinegar'

“This story is very personal to me."