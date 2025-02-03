Belle Gibson, initially a widely popular wellness guru, turned from famous to infamous when a massive claim at the heart of her budding media empire was discovered to be a scam. Gibson's brand was built around the claim that she had been diagnosed with a set of cancers, including malignant brain cancer, and that she was miraculously managing them through diet and a series of natural and alternative medicine therapies. One problem: the cancer was a lie, so Gibson had essentially been selling snake oil to desperate people. Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar, the newest project by Nine Perfect Strangers writer Samantha Strauss, is a twisty and emotional crime drama about Belle Gibson's rise, crimes, and fall. It's also a harrowing story about the power of a fraudster who establishes an empire by weaponizing the empathy and hope of others. While there are solid performances across the board, a few structural and narrative issues blunt the series' impact.

What Is 'Apple Cider Vinegar' About?

Belle Gibson (Kaitlyn Dever) thrives on attention — as she encapsulates in the series' first episode, "I try really, really hard for [people] to like me, and in the end, they never, ever do." When an internet lie about a cancer diagnosis produces a wave of public support, Belle maintains the fabrication. It spirals into an entire online personality, then into a multimedia empire centering on her app, The Whole Pantry. This is all amplified by her inspirational rivalry with Milla Blake (Alycia Debnam-Carey), a fellow blogger who chronicles her own efforts to use holistic remedies to cure her real-life cancer. As Belle's star rises and the fictitious claims stack up, those around her (dedicated followers included) start to ask about the lack of evidence for her diagnosis and her company's curious inability to deliver on charitable contributions — and her entire empire threatens to come crumbling down.

Belle Gibson the character is challenging to portray, given that her real-life counterpart is so widely known and produces so much ire. However, Dever capably captures her manipulative tendencies, narcissism, and deep-seated insecurities, all pasted over with a harrowing story and tactical charm. Alycia Debnam-Carey also gives a strong performance as rival-turned-somewhat-friend-turned-nemesis Milla Blake, whose own similar path both mirrors and provides a sharp contrast to Belle's before the falling out grows. Apple Cider Vinegar's cast is rounded out by many solid performers, all playing various women either manipulated by Belle while in the depths of their vulnerability or otherwise drawn into her orbit, like Belle's friend/underpaid coworker Chanelle (Aisha Dee).

The Netflix series is propelled largely by the emotions of the people who are drowning in Belle's wake, and that's a strong narrative choice overall. Belle spends much of the narrative guarded by a facade, which is the entire point. Still, that same focus also threatens to create distance between the audience and the gravity of the narrative, which is ultimately resolved when we see the weight of Belle's lies on those who followed her feigned example. So many get sicker and suffer as she stays miraculously well, and frustrations are made acutely palpable through their suffering and the frustrations of their loved ones. That contrast also provokes great evolving character work from Dever, as Belle is besieged by questioning loved ones, circling press investigations, and the pressures of maintaining the lies in her own life.

'Apple Cider Vinegar' Has Structural Issues, But It's Still an Engaging "True Story" About Lies

For a series that centers, essentially, on a criminal conspiracy, it takes a frustrating amount of time to see any semblance of consequences emerge. The entire ordeal played out over several years in real life, but it still feels stretched out too thinly over the series' first half. That said, just like Gibson's real victims, the real consequences center around people's lives, health, and emotions, so the show's approach largely makes sense, but it would be nice to have a stronger feeling of tension for Belle. Additionally, some of the series' time-hopping in the beginning creates some structurally awkward paradoxes. Phoenix Raei has a lot of on-screen charisma as PR guru Hek, but he's introduced as someone already involved in Belle's crisis. When we circle back at the end, he's already disaffected, so his origin, role, and exit in her life could be clearer. Additionally, the series is largely satisfying once it starts to build in the back half, but it takes a minute to get there.

We live in an era when fraud and deceptive political, economic, and social claims have never been more rampant, frequently pushed by narcissistic fraudsters and stone-cold opportunists, and Apple Cider Vinegar works as an emotional tale about an infamous real-life snake oil saleswoman. It's a story about crime, sure, but mostly about its consequences. Real people are drawn in, suffer, and die, and the Netflix series captures all that with a smart focus on the victims, alongside a strong central performance from Dever. The drama does take a bit to really get going, with tension only starting to ratchet up toward the end. Structurally, the incorporation of major consequences in the early part of the story somewhat ameliorates the lack of dramatic tension, but it's not always clear in its execution. Apple Cider Vinegar ultimately remains engaging, especially as it goes along, but it does fall a bit short of reaching its fullest potential.

Apple Cider Vinegar premieres February 6 on Netflix.