Even if you check the Netflix streaming charts several times a day, it’s unlike you’ll ever catch the list looking the same twice due to the platform’s vast volume of both original content and older classics. Netflix generally releases several new original programs each weekend, and while some climb to the top of the charts and become major streaming hits, others fail to find a place in the zeitgeist and ultimately fade into the void to be mostly forgotten. One recent project that has found major success is Apple Cider Vinegar, the true crime series following the life of wellness guru Belle Gibson, who pretended to suffer from cancer while keeping her condition under control using self-care therapies. Apple Cider Vinegar is the fifth most popular show of the week on Netflix, boasting scores of 79% from critics and 76% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Apple Cider Vinegar was written and created for television by Samantha Strauss, and it is based on the novel The Woman Who Fooled the World by Beau Donnelly and Nick Toscano, with Angela Betzien and Anya Beyersdorf also receiving writing credits for their work on the series. Jeffrey Walker, best known for his work on Modern Family and The Clearing (Guy Pearce), directed all six episodes of Apple Cider Vinegar. Featuring in the lead role of Belle Gibson in Apple Cider Vinegar is Kaitlyn Dever, who is best known for her work in Booksmart, Unbelievable, and Justified. Starring alongside Dever is Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla Blake, Aisha Dee as Chanelle McAuliffe, Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Lucy Guthrie, and Mark Coles Smith as Justin Guthrie.

‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ Star Kaitlyn Dever Has a Huge Project Lined Up

Dever has been in plenty of smaller projects over the last few years, but her next project is without a doubt the biggest of her career. Dever will star as Abby in The Last of Us Season 2, which is coming to Max this April. Abby is one of the central figures of The Last of Us Part 2 game, and her history with Joel (Pedro Pascal) is complicated enough that the player controls Abby for half of the game to understand her side of the story. Dever’s Abby will face off against Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced) in just a few short months when The Last of Us returns to Max with Season 2.

