Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Apple Cider Vinegar.Netflix's miniseries Apple Cider Vinegar is the newest entrant in a series of fictionalized retellings of published stories that include the likes of Inventing Anna and Baby Reindeer. Every episode of the miniseries starts with a disclaimer emphasizing the inspired nature of its story based on real events and the fictionalization of characters and events depicted in it. At the core of Apple Cider Vinegar lies the unbelievably true story of Australian wellness influencer Belle Gibson's rise to social media stardom on the back of a fake story about her cancer survival through natural diet and lifestyle changes. Although the Netflix miniseries closely follows the overall trajectory of Gibson's rise to fame and her fall from grace after a 2015 investigative journalism story published by Nick Toscano and Beau Donelly, there's a lot of fictionalization involved considering showrunner Samantha Strauss never met the infamous wellness influencer the show is inspired from (via USA Today).

How Much of 'Apple Cider Vinegar' Is Based in Fact?