Everyone's going to hate Kaitlyn Dever's character when the second season of The Last of Us premieres on HBO later this year, but Netflix is giving us a head start. Dever stars as Belle Gibson, an Australian wellness influencer and scammer, in the first trailer for Apple Cider Vinegar. The six-episode miniseries will premiere on Netflix on February 6, 2025.

Dever stars as Gibson, a wellness influencer who believes that a rival, Milla Blake (Alycia Debnam-Carey, Fear the Walking Dead), is outpacing her thanks to a recent cancer diagnosis. Naturally, the driven Gibson then fabricates her own diagnosis, and then claims that she's using her own all-natural health regime to successfully manage it. However, as she builds an online following and becomes more and more influential, she compounds her situation by piling on lie after lie - until people start to get hurt, and it all starts crumbling around her. The trailer's blackly comedic tone - and Gibson's complete unawareness of her own sociopathy - promises a series as tart and astringent as its namesake, with or without the alleged health benefits.

Image via Netflix

Who Else Stars In 'Apple Cider Vinegar'?

In addition to Dever (who, despite being American, fully blends in with the Australian cast) and Debnam-Carey, Apple Cider Vinegar boasts an impressive array of actors. It also stars Aisha Dee (Sissy), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (Young Woman and the Sea), Ashley Zukerman (Succession), Mark Coles Smith (Picnic at Hanging Rock), Susie Porter (The Artful Dodger), Matt Nable (Arrow), Phoenix Raei (The Night Agent), Chai Hansen (Night Sky), Richard Davies (Offspring), Kieran Darcy-Smith (Mr Inbetween), Catherine McClements (Return to Paradise), and Essie Davis (The Babadook). The series was shot on location in Melbourne, Australia.

Apple Cider Vinegar was inspired by the non-fiction book The Woman Who Fooled the World, by journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano. It was created by Samantha Strauss (Nine Perfect Strangers), who wrote the series with Anya Beyersdorf (Fake) and Angela Betzien (Secret City). Jeffrey Walker (Difficult People) directed all six episodes of the series, and also co-executive produced the series with See-Saw Films’ Simon Gillis. Dever, See-Saw Films’ Liz Watts, Helen Gregory, Emile Sherman, and Iain Canning, and Picking Scabs’ Strauss and Louise Gough serve as executive producers. Yvonne Collins produced the series, and See-Saw Films’ Libby Sharpe co-produced.

Apple Cider Vinegar will premiere on Netflix on February 6, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Apple Cider Vinegar below.