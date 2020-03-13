Apple, FX Suspend Filming on All Shows in Production Due to Coronavirus

Another hour, another work stoppage as Hollywood does what it can to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The latest update is that Apple and FX have suspended filming on all shows currently in production.

For Apple, that means the second seasons of The Morning Show (produced by Media Res), Servant (from M. Night Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge Pictures), See (Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content), For All Mankind (Sony), and Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Lionsgate) are all shutting down for the time being along with the Skydance production Foundation and the limited series Lisey’s Story from Warner Bros. and Bad Robot. As you can see, all of those shows come from outside studios.

Meanwhile, FX has put the third season of Donald Glover‘s comedy Atlanta on hold along with the fourth seasons of both Fargo and Snowfall. Chris Rock stars in the new season of Fargo, which was expected to debut next month. That series hails from MGM, which already moved its James Bond movie No Time to Die from April to November. Additionally, production on the first season of Y: The Last Man has also been halted. That show concerns an apocalyptic event, so it’ll be interesting to see whether audience interest skyrockets when it does eventually make it to air, or whether the public will be burned out on those kinds of stories. Judging from the VOD success of Contagion the past two weeks, my money is on the former.

President Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, and the entertainment industry has been hit as hard as any, with experts predicting that Hollywood could ultimately take a $20 billion hit on the far-reaching shutdown, which is ultimately necessary in the interest of public health. Production has been suspended across the board for 2-4 weeks, after which time studios and networks are expected to reassess their plans in concert with the industry’s guilds.

Besides production, exhibition has also been impacted, with America’s top movie theater chains AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas initiating “social distancing” by cutting theater capacity in half. For more on that story, click here.