Apple hosted its first event of 2021 and unveiled highly anticipated pieces of technology, including a new 4K Apple TV and Siri Remote. The hour-long event featured the debut of new devices, as well as improvements and new iterations of the iPhone, iMac, and iPad.

The Siri Remote, made from 100% recycled aluminum, allows users to smoothly swipe or click to navigate their dashboard, in addition to a Siri button on the side for voice controls. Apple intends for this remote to effectively replace your traditional TV remote, since it has a power button to toggle your TV on and off. Starting April 30, the new 4K Apple TV will be available in two options — a 32 GB version for $179 and a 64 GB version for $199.

The impact of COVID-19 is evident throughout the announcements, as many of them contain features that are geared towards making remote employment easier and more efficient. Most notably, the reveal of the improved iMac and iPad focused on the strong video quality of the devices. The new camera and microphone will make digital meetings look and sound significantly better — a natural development given the boom in remote working opportunities.

Other significant announcements include the AirTag, which will be Apple’s take on location trackers. The small, circular disk can attach to everyday items such as your wallet or keys and communicate with your Find My app to help you hunt down any lost belongings. In addition, Apple announced its own podcast subscription service. This will allow listeners to consume all their favorite podcasts in one ad-free app that will also contain early access and exclusive content.

The newest iteration of Apple TV will be available on April 30.

