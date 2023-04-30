Apple TV+'s latest The Last Thing He Told Me is one of the latest shows on the streaming platform to be based on books. The thriller is based on Laura Dave's novel, and stars Jennifer Garner as the book's protagonist, Hannah Hall. TV shows based on books are often either a hit or miss, which often brings out the old debate around books being better than TV show versions.

Regardless of how fans imagined their favorite characters on screen, there is something magnetic about witnessing an author's vision coming to life. From Truth Be Told to Pachinko, there are plenty of shows based on books to watch on Apple TV+.

10 'Truth Be Told' (2019-2023)

Image via Apple TV+

This true crime series, which ran for three seasons, is based on Are You Sleeping, a novel by Kathleen Barber. Truth Be Told stars Octavia Spencer as Poppy Scoville, a journalist who decides to revive her old podcast. In the first season, Poppy finds out convicted murderer Warren Cave, played by Aaron Paul, may actually be innocent of the homicide of Chuck Buhrman. The second and third seasons follow Poppy on other cases.

This thriller is for both true-crime podcast and murder mystery fans. Truth Be Told's plot, especially in Season 1, is just as riveting as the novel, with twists and turns to keep you guessing whether Warren Cave's innocence can be proven. Spencer's performance as Poppy doesn't disappoint.

9 'Defending Jacob' (2020)

Image via Apple TV+

Based on the novel by William Landley, Defending Jacob centers around a mother and father whose son, Jacob (Jaeden Martell), is being accused of murder. Jacob's father, Andy Barber (Chris Evans) and his wife, Laurie Barber (Michelle Dockery), aren't sure whether their son is capable of murder. As Andy, who is a district attorney, continues to investigate the murder, he discovers more evidence that points to Leonard Patz, a convicted sex offender.

RELATED: The Best Thrillers of All Time, Ranked

This miniseries is just as captivating as Landley's novel. The intensity of a who-dun-it is well-packed in just eight episodes. Fans of Andy Barber's depiction in the novel will be excited to see Chris Evans' bring the character to life.

8 'Foundation' (2021-)

Image via Apple TV+

Foundation is based on Foundation series by sci-fi writer Issac Asimov, who is also known for his short story collection I, Robot. The galaxy is in trouble under the rule of the Galactic Empire. Mathematician Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) is gathering a team, including Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey), who leaves her home world of Synnax to help his mission.

Fans of Asimov might hesitate to consider watching this show since it is advertised as "being inspired by," but that shouldn't deter them from giving this TV series a try. After all, the world in Asimov's The Foundation is expansive with all of its characters.

7 'The Mosquito Coast' (2021-2023)

Image via Apple TV+

The Mosquito Coast, based off the book by Paul Theroux, follows Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), an inventor, his partner Margot Fox (Melissa George), their daughter Dina Fox (Logan Polish), and their son Charlie Fox (Gabriel Bateman) as they escape U.S. government officials. Allie, an inventor, has done something wrong, but he doesn't disclose this to his children. They quickly pack their belongings and escape to Mexico. In Mexico, the Fox family finds that they are in even more danger than they realize, and they continue their journey into Guatemala.

RELATED: The 15 Highest-Rated Seasons of Television on IMDb

The Allie Fox within the TV show and book aren't too different. Both characters are upset at commercialism and desperate to find a utopia. Even though this show diverges slightly from the novel, the family dynamics on top on the thrilling chases make this show a thrill to watch.

6 'Slow Horses' (2022-)

Image via Apple TV+

This spy drama, based on the Slough Horse series by Mick Herron, is about a team of M15 agents who aren't exactly like James Bond. The team, led by Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), are composed of spies who made mistakes that landed them as paper pushers at Slough House. These spies aren't just willing to sit at their desks, and they are eventually pulled into the field to investigate a case.

Slow Horsesisn't a typical spy thriller; it's also a dark comedy. Its mix of wry humor, which pokes fun at stereotypes around spies, and high stakes investigations, is what makes this show (and the novel) so appealing to fans of espionage dramas. Oldman's Jackson Lamb is just as charming with his nonchalant attitude in the show as he is in the novel.

5 'Shining Girls' (2022-)

Image via Apple TV+

Based on Lauren Beuke's novel, Apple TV+'s Shining Girls is a gripping thriller. In the wake of her brutal assault, Kirby Mazrachi (Elizabeth Moss), an archivist, is determined to find who attacked her. She teams up with Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura), a fellow journalist at the Chicago-Sun Times, and they start to find connections between her assault and the murder of a woman.

RELATED: 10 Canceled Shows That Deserve Another Season, According to Reddit

Fans of The Shining Girls novel will love Moss' version of Kirby. The show focuses more on Kirby's perspective rather than multiple perspectives, and this is to its benefit.

4 'Five Days at Memorial' (2022)

Image via Apple TV+

This dramatic miniseries is based on the non-fiction book by journalist Sher Funk and true events that happened during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Apple TV's Five Days at Memorial, written and directed by Carlton Cruse and John Ridley, stars Vera Farmiga as Dr. Anna Pou, a surgeon at Memorial Hospital in New Orleans. As Hurricane Katrina rages on the city, Dr. Pou and the hospital staff care for patients. However, as hurricane becomes worse, the hospital staff are faced with unbearable decisions.

As far as original AppleTV+ series go, there isn't anything quite like Five Days at Memorial. Like Funk's book, the show dives into the harrowing details of what patients and staff went through during the worst of the storm. Farmiga's performance as Dr. Pou is one of the many reasons to watch this show.

3 'Black Bird' (2022)

Image via Apple TV+

This miniseries is inspired by a non-fiction book titled In with the Devil by James Keene with Hillel Levin. Black Bird is the story of James Keene (Taron Egerton), whose addiction to narcotics causes him to be sentenced to ten years in prison. Before James is sent to prison, Lauren McCauley (Sepideh Moafi), an FBI agent, tells him that he can get his sentence reduced if he becomes friends with Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), a serial killer.

There aren't too many TV shows based off of autobiographies, especially ones that follow the original story so closely. Blackbird keeps up the intensity and intrigue of the novel throughout its six episodes. Hauser and Egerton's chemistry is what makes this book adaptation so successful.

2 'The Last Day of Ptolemy Grey' (2022)

Image via AppleTV+

Based on the novel by Walter Mosley, The Last Day of Ptolemy Grey stars Samuel L. Jackson as 91-year-old Ptolemy who is living with dementia. He is cared for by his great nephew, Reggie. When Reggie can no longer care for Ptolemy, Ptolemy's niece, Robyn, played by Dominique Fishback, begins to take care of him. Ptolemy's concern for Reggie prompts him to investigate his untimely death.

Jackson's performance as Ptolemy Grey is revered by critics and fans alike. This show takes the powerful themes of Mosley's book and elevates them to another level. Whether it is the tension between family members or Robyn getting used to being Ptolemy's carer, The Last Day of Ptolemy Grey shows how dementia impacts relationships.

1 'Pachinko' (2022-)

Image via Apple TV+

Pachinko, based on Min Jin Lee's 2012 novel, is family drama that follows a Korean-Japanese family through multiple generations, starting with a young Sunja (Minha Kim), and her husband, Hansu (Lee Min-Ho). The story hops between different time periods from the mid-1910s to the late 1980s.

Apple TV recently rewarded fans of Pachinko with a second season renewal. The direction by Justin Chon, Kogonada, and Leanne Welham honors the story of Sunja and Hansu's family. Overall, the show brings to life Min Jin Lee's novel with its beautiful cinematography and stellar acting by the whole cast.

NEXT: All Bridgerton Siblings, Ranked by Likability