Apple TV+ is entering the year 2025 on a positive note. The streaming giant, known for its selection of acclaimed original movies and television shows, is making its extensive catalog available for free for a short time only. During the first weekend of 2025, from January 4 to 5, the streamer will be giving everyone free access to its original content, including hits like For All Mankind, Slow Horses, Ted Lasso, Severance, Bad Sisters, and a whole lot more.

On X (formerly Twitter), Apple TV+ announced that all of its original content will be available for free on the first weekend of 2025. Though two-day free access to a platform that offers a wide array of choices might not be enough for everyone, the latest offer is available on top of the streamer's seven-day free trial for new users and a one-month free trial when purchased via the Apple One Bundle. That gives new subscribers enough time to familiarize themselves with the platform's slew of offerings before ultimately deciding to pay for a subscription on a monthly basis.

Apple TV+ Is a Tough Newcomer in the Streaming Wars