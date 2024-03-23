The Big Picture With examples like Masters of the Air, The New Look, Manhunt, and Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+'s period shows are setting the standard for that television genre.

A-list actors draw immediate attention to a project, enticing viewers from the start, but more critically in period shows, costume designers must create authentic looks to enhance the actors' performances.

Set design and decoration are crucial for period pieces, requiring accuracy and attention to detail.

Within the last several years, Apple TV+ has made a concerted effort to corner the smart science fiction market with shows like Foundation, Silo, Invasion, and For All Mankind, all earning praise from fans and critics alike. Currently, the Noomi Rapace-led Constellation is dazzling viewers with its Gravity meets Twilight Zone mash-up sensibilities. But as we sprint into 2024, the streamer has widened its original programming monopoly to include period-era dramas. Recently concluded miniseries like Masters of the Air and Lessons in Chemistry, as well as more current shows The New Look and Manhunt, are now setting the standard for television that takes us to a specific era in time and requires so many ingredients to be done well. What is Apple TV+ doing so well in terms of delivering the best period pieces on the small screen? It starts with a commitment to hiring the best talent in every area of production, from top to bottom — and then getting out of the way and letting the creatives involved do what you're paying them to do.

Casting A-List Actors Draws Attention to a Project Immediately

Let's face it, audiences are much more likely to tune into a new show if it stars an A-list name who has proven their dramatic chops. Casting elite talents like Brie Larson in Lessons in Chemistry, Austin Butler in Masters of the Air, and Ben Mendelsohn in The New Look will draw eyeballs from the get-go, which is important for any show competing in a crowded streaming market.

Larson already has an Academy Award for Best Actress under her belt for Room, so when she signs on and attaches her credentials to a project, that's huge. Butler is one of the brightest young actors coming up in Hollywood and proved his dramatic bona fides in Elvis and again in Dune 2. Mendelsohn is a savvy veteran who has honed his skills in enormously successful shows like Bloodline and, more recently, in the underrated HBO original series The Outsider. These names will get audiences' attention, but it takes a lot more to keep the door open to welcome more and more viewers throughout a full season.

Accurate Set Design and Decoration Are Essential for Period Dramas

When trying to capture a certain era and the appearance of that particular period in history, it's very important to get the details of the backdrops as close to vintage as possible. This is where the set designer and set decorators come into play, and Apple TV+ is getting some of the best doing stellar work to put the right frame around the picture. Chris Seagers handled the design for the awe-inspiring aerial shots of the World War II flying sequences and dogfighting. In Manhunt, Chloe Arbiture created over 200 Civil War-era sets, according to showrunner and creator Monica Beletsky.

Accuracy is key, especially when talking about one of the most rigorously studied and recreated periods in American history with Civil War Era design. Meanwhile, Lessons in Chemistry and The New Look occur around the same period but in different countries. While Lessons in Chemistry looks to replicate the years right after WWII in the States, The New Look has a stunningly accurate Parisian backdrop set around the 1930s and 1940s in war-torn France. If it doesn't look authentic, it will be much harder for a wide audience to buy into the story — but if it looks right, it feels right.

Costumes Are Also Integral to a Good Period Drama

Apple TV+ is also spending wisely by getting some of the best costume designers to work on their shows and then letting them dress the actors appropriately. This is particularly important in the fashion-forward period piece The New Look, which is all about Christian Dior taking on the established Chanel brand. Every article of clothing that costume designer Karen Muller Serreau drapes her actors and actresses with has to be flawless. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, she described part of her approach to getting it just right:

"I then started looking at every photo, every book, every detail I could find about that period. Then I made a storyboard of each particular scene, with a photo from that period on it, and that gave the atmosphere we wanted. I then worked on mood boards for each character, just working on photos of the real people and with swatches of the cloth I wanted. For the fashion shows scene, we worked with Dior. ... I wanted to be as historically correct as possible. We worked as much as possible to be identical to the originals."

She, along with wardrobe artists like Katie Walsh on Manhunt, Colleen Atwood on Masters of the Air, and Mirren Gordon-Crozier on Lessons in Chemistry, all do outstanding work to immerse us in the time and place they are dressing for. As Gordon-Crozier told Harper's Bazaar, the job is both simple and challenging at the same time. “It’s like finding the right pair of jeans—a very simple concept, but finding the right weight and fit is challenging."

A Period-Specific Atmosphere Enhances the Performances

When you go to an event that requires a particular dress code and is in a specific location, like a wedding or even a costume party, you are more likely to feel more confident if you're dressed in the appropriate clothes, right? Actors and actresses are no different when they go to work every day on a period piece. If Anthony Boyle looks like John Wilkes Booth actually did when he walked into Ford's Theater that fateful night and assassinated President Abraham Lincoln, he will exude more confidence. A more confident actor is a better, more believable one.

If you give actors more confidence on top of the talent they already bring to set, you'll get a better product. Surround them with historically accurate production design, and it becomes near-impossible not to produce a hit show. From the costuming to the sets to the eras being spotlighted on-screen, Apple TV+ is doing it better than anyone else right now when it comes to the period drama genre — and based on the current slate of their upcoming shows, like Franklin and Palm Royale, they're definitely not slowing down any time soon.

Masters of the Air, The New Look, Manhunt, and Lessons in Chemistry are currently available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

