Also, get ready to see Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a fifth-grade teacher and Will Ferrell like you've never seen him before.

Apparently oblivious to the fact that Netflix has declared it Geeked Week, our other streaming overlord Apple has unveiled a summer preview highlighted by its hot Sundance acquisition CODA and new footage from Season 2 of both Ted Lasso and The Morning Show.

The sizzle reel offers a first look at new Apple TV+ series such as Foundation, Invasion, The Shrink Next Door, Schmigadoon! and Mr. Corman, the latter of which features Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a fifth-grade teacher. Meanwhile, our brief look at The Shrink Next Door features Will Ferrell like you've never seen him before, and he's paired with fan favorites such as Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn.

Schmigadoon! is another new comedy with a musical hook, and it pairs Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong with recent SNL host Keegan-Michael Key. Finally, there's footage from the Rose Byrne series Physical, which I've seen in its entirety but am not allowed to discuss just yet.

Foundation and Invasion are both big-budget sci-fi series, the former based on the book by Isaac Asimov and starring Jared Harris (Chernobyl) and Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire), and the latter hailing from Simon Kinberg (Logan) and David Weil (Hunters). They join the Jason Momoa series See, which is also coming back for a second season, as is the mystery series Truth Be Told starring Octavia Spencer.

Apple seems eager to hype CODA, which is the best movie I've seen all year. Up-and-coming actress Emilia Jones delivers a star-making performance as a young woman who works on her deaf family's fishing boat while harboring dreams of going to college to become a singer. Sian Heder's film swept the awards ceremony at Sundance and the crowdpleaser strikes me as a likely Best Picture nominee.

Still, Ted Lasso and The Morning Show are arguably Apple's two highest-profile shows and the streamer makes sure to show them some love here. Jason Sudeikis' feel-good coaching comedy became something of a sensation for the streamer, while The Morning Show served as Apple's defining dramatic anchor, and its return has been long-awaited by fans.

The trailer also showcases several series for kids and families including new shows Wolfboy and the Everything Factory and Puppy Place, as well as more episodes of Doug Unplugs. Of course, not all of this #content will debut this summer, but it is expected to hit Apple TV+ before the end of the year, so check out the streamer's summer preview below and make sure your free subscription isn't expiring anytime soon.

