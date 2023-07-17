Ever since its star-studded launch (which featured the involvement of names like Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg), Apple TV+ seemed to be taking a much different approach to the streaming wars than their competition. Unlike Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which seem to overwhelm the viewer with a constant influx of new content that inevitably gets shuffled into a streaming library, Apple TV+ has focused on bringing a few key shows to life that feature big names. There have been as many major successes (Ted Lasso, Severance, Foundation) as there have been massive disappointments (The Crowded Room, The Mosquito Coast, Hello Tomorrow!), but strangely, it seemed like a major crime series starring Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery was overlooked entirely. It’s a shame, as Defending Jacob was a gripping miniseries that deserved acclaim for the insight it gave on some of the most grueling questions that any parent (or lawyer) could be asked.

What Is ‘Defending Jacob' About?

Defending Jacob is based on the popular novel of the same name by author William Landay. While the seven-part miniseries stays faithful to most elements of Landay’s novel, there are some significant changes, including a big one at the end that should have generated far more discourse than it received. The series examines the collapse of a marriage between the lawyer Andrew Barber (Evans) and his wife Laurie (Dockery) after their 14-year-old son Jacob (Jacob Martell) is accused of murdering a classmate. As both Jacob’s father and attorney, Andrew must defend his son’s honor, even when the evidence begins to stack up against him.

Evans has been literally the perfect human specimen with his role in the Captain America series and has shown his comedy chops with Knives Out and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, but Defending Jacob asks him to play the type of character he’s never been cast as before: a normal guy. While Andrew is loyal to his sacred vows as a public defender to the point that his mannerisms may reflect Steve Rogers’, he’s not the type of smooth-talking leader that instantly knows how to solve the case. In fact, Andrew is seen as disheveled and disheartened most of the time, as he has to discuss the most uncomfortable facts about Jacob and their family at large in front of his professional colleagues.

The Imitation Game director Morten Tyldum makes a brilliant depiction in opening the series with a partial flashback that teases a critical decision that Andrew must make at the end of the trial. While the facts surrounding Jacob’s story grow increasingly complicated, it’s clear that he’s not the only one being put on trial; Andrew is being judged as a father, a husband, and a law practitioner, and his future is just as much at stake as his son’s. Evans shows real restraint when Andrew’s honor is questioned; rather than immediately dismiss any criticism, Andrew seems to carefully consider why he might be accused of failing in one of his respective obligations.

Why Is ‘Defending Jacob’ Worth Watching?

Image via Apple TV+

Defending Jacob serves as an interesting mix between a courtroom thriller and a classical family drama. These elements are beautifully intertwined so that the series never dips into the common problems that occur in either. Unlike a network melodrama where characters are spurred into having life altering conversations for seemingly no reason, Andrew, Laurie, and Jacob have to talk about their goals and futures because everything they know could be at risk. At the same time, even the most ridiculous of notions that are suggested within the court case itself have an impact on characters that the viewer actually has an emotional investment in.

As with any “whodunit,” everything comes down to a critical revelation, and perhaps the muted reaction to Defending Jacob is because of the way that showrunner Mark Bomback chose to end the story in the series finale. It’s a mystery that doesn’t wrap up the way that many viewers may have expected (or thought that they deserved), and that might spark an immediate reaction from those that feel like they’ve wasted their time. However, Defending Jacob isn’t on trial for how it ends; it should be judged for the totality of its accomplishment. Even those disappointed in the way that Jacob’s story wraps up can’t deny the heavy emotional investment that each episode required and the frequently heartbreaking performances from Evans, Dockery, and Martell.

Another potential factor in Defending Jacob’s somewhat unusual disappearance from Apple TV+’s list of hits is its lack of award season success. The series premiered right before the Emmy Award window closed, but unfortunately, it was overshadowed by a stacked year for the Best Limited Series categories thanks to Watchmen, Unorthodox, Unbelievable, and Mrs. America, all of which had debuted in the fall and had longer to digest within the critical consciousness. Defending Jacob also had an unusual release strategy that saw its first three episodes debuting on the same day, with subsequent installments released each week thereafter. It felt like an odd way for Apple TV+ to experiment with its release strategy rather than a format that best fit the show’s narrative; it’s not like each episode ended with the sort of shocking revelation made to invoke Twitter reactions.

Defending Jacob was a breakthrough for Evans as a performer, and it’s sad to see that in recent years he hasn’t used the freedom of the streaming market to test his abilities as an actor. Overproduced streaming films like Ghosted and The Gray Man feel like lesser versions of films he could have starred in theatrically, but Defending Jacob presented a real challenge to him as an actor. As a father, what do you do when your child’s honor is questioned? As a lawyer, what do you do when you know that your client is likely guilty? These are the type of questions that Andrew is faced with, and Evans thoroughly follows them through to their bitter conclusions. It’s a masterful performance from an actor that has been steadily showing his evolution.