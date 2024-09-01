As late Summer nights fade, thoughts inevitably turn to winter's cozy offerings. However, the bridging period can be just as enticing as its seasonal siblings, with Fall many people's favorite season, not least because of the collection of eye-catching projects that often debut at this time. From returning fan-favorite dramas to brand-new, star-studded content, Fall 2024 looks to offer up some of the hottest streaming potential of the entire year.

For the very best of what's on offer, look no further than Apple TV+. Thanks to a superb summer that saw new and returning shows prove highly successful, eyes have been drawn to see whether the streamer can continue its hot streak into sepia season. So, with that in mind, grab your pumpkin-spiced latte, sit back, and indulge in the very best content Apple TV+ has to offer this Fall.

'Slow Horses'

Season 4

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Available: Wednesday, September 4, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: Mick Herron Cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, Jonathan Pryce.

The hotly anticipated fourth outing for Gary Oldman and co will bring bags of comedy and drama once again, as the dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents somehow combine to overcome all manner of obstacles. Season 4 promises to be explosive, and literally so, with a bombing causing havoc at Slough House and threatening to shake the very foundations of the team. Based on Mick Herron's series of novels, Slow Horses is executive produced by Will Smith, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Jane Robertson, Julian Stevens, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, and Graham Yost.

'La Maison'

Image via Apple TV+

Available: Friday, September 20, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: José Caltagirone, Valentine Milville Cast: Lambert Wilson, Amira Casar, Carole Bouquet, Zita Hanrot, Pierre Deladonchamps, Antoine Reinartz, Anne Consigny, Loiret Caille, Ji-Min Park, Corentin Fila.

10 one-hour episodes of high French language tension await any potential viewer of La Maison, an intricate drama set in the cutthroat world of fashion. With an ever-moving industry poised to oust the weak, which of the two central families will win the battle of high fashion and become the quintessential look for French elegance and luxury? La Maison is executive produced by Alex Berger and Emmanuelle Bouilhaguet.

''Midnight Family (Familia de Medianoche)'

Image via Apple TV+

Available: Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: Natalia Beristáin, Julio Rojas, Gibrán Portela Cast: Joaquin Cosio, Renata Vaca, Sergio Bautista, Diego Calva

Inspired by the award-winning documentary of the same name, Midnight Family (or Familia de Medianoche) follows the double life of medical student Marigaby Tamayo (Renata Vaca). By day, Marigaby is an academically bright prodigy of medicine, but by night, she and her family ride the streets of Mexico City in their privately owned ambulance, saving lives. Midnight Family is executive produced by Ángela Poblete, Mariane Hartard, Natalia Beristain, Rodrigo Herranz, Christian Vesper, Luke Lorentzen, Kellen Quinn, Josh Braun, and Jonathan Bouzali, with producer credits going the way of Pablo Larraín and Juan de Dios Larraín.

'Where's Wanda?'

Image via Apple TV+

Available: Wednesday, October 2, 2024 Genre: Comedy Created By: Oliver Lansley Cast: Heike Makatsch, Axel Stein, Lea Drinda, Leo Simon, Palina Rojinski, Nikeata Thompson

This laugh-a-minute dark comedy from writer Oliver Lansley is Apple TV+'s first German-language original. The series follows Dedo and Carlotta Klatt, played by Axel Stein and Heike Makatsch, a desperate duo who have spent months hoping for the return of their missing daughter. With the police failing, the pair decide to become lead investigators themselves, only to uncover unlikely secrets about their neighbors. Where's Wanda? is executive produced by writer Lansley, Nataly Kudiabor, Sebastian Werninger, Zoltan Spirandelli, and Christian Ditter.

'Curses!'

Season 2

Image via Apple TV+

Available: Friday, October 4, 2024 Genre: Family, Kids Created By: Jim Cooper, Jeff Dixon Cast: Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Andre Robinson, Lyric Lewis, Reid Scott, James Marsters, Rhys Darby, Rhea Perlman, Robert Englund, Phylicia Rashad, Kay Bess

Following the success of the first outing, kids' favorite Curses! returns for a scary second season as the family returns to being cursed by their ancestors’ pillaging of ancient artifacts from across the globe. In an attempt to save their stone-turned patriarch and lift the curse, artifacts must be returned to their rightful home - but no one said it would be easy. Curses! is executive produced by creators Jim Cooper and Jeff Dixon as well as Hollywood icon John Krasinski.

'Disclaimer'

​​​​​​

Available: Friday, October 11, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: Alfonso Cuarón Cast: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron-Cohen, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, Hoyeon.

This star-studded psychological thriller stars Academy Award winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline in an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by Renée Knight. The series follows acclaimed journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett) as she basks in the glory of a successful career built on the destruction of other people's reputations. Now, after being sent a novel by an unknown author, Catherine is horrified to learn that her life is playing out within the pages and her darkest secrets are exposed in print. Also starring the likes of Sacha Baron-Cohen, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, and Hoyeon, Disclaimer is executive produced by Alfonso Cuarón, Gaby Rodriguez, David Levine, Steve Golin, Emmanuel Lubezki, Donald Sabourin, and Carlos Morales.

'Shrinking'

Season 2

Available: Wednesday, October 16, 2024 Genre: Comedy Created By: Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein Cast: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, Lukita Maxwell

Shrinking's first outing was an unquestionable success, taking two big Hollywood names in the ever-funny Jason Segel and grizzled veteran Harrison Ford, and thrusting them into a comedy that carefully unpacks themes of healing and self-discovery. The series follows Segel's therapist Jimmy, a grieving man who starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks and realizes the refreshing potential of such a tactic. The series is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, the co-creator of Ted Lasso and Scrubs, star Segel, Brett Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer.

'Before'

Image via Apple TV+

Available: Friday, October 25, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: Sarah Thorp Cast: Billy Crystal, Jacobi Jupe, Judith Light, Rosie Perez, Maria Dizzia, Ava Lalezarzadeh

This 10-episode psychological thriller is centered on the journey of Eli (Billy Crystal), a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn (Judith Light), meets a troubled young boy, Noah (Jacob Jupe), who seems to have the power to unlock worrying memories of Eli's past. Before is executive produced by Sarah Thorp, Eric Roth, Billy Crystal, Adam Bernstein, and Jet Wilkinson.

'Tu También Lo Harías'

Image via Apple TV+

Available: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Genre: Mystery, Thriller Created By: David Victori, Jordi Vallejo Cast: Pablo Molinero, José Manuel Poga, Ana Polvorosa, Elena Irureta, Michelle Jenner

This tense mystery series from David Victori and Jordi Vallejo follows an investigation by two detectives against the clock. The investigation is centered on an armed robbery gone wrong on a bus near Barcelona, leading to six eyewitness accounts that strangely don't seem to add up. A fast-paced series with twists and turns aplenty, Tu También Lo Harías tells a story of the importance of truth, and just how far some will go to hide it. The series is executive produced by the aforementioned Victori and Vallejo, as well as Anxo Rodríguez and Anne Thomopoulos.

'Bad Sisters'

Season 2

Image via Apple TV+

Available: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Genre: Drama Created By: Sharon Horgan Cast: Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Eve Hewson, Anne-Marie Duff

It's been two years since Bad Sisters first blew away audiences with a unique tale of deception and death. Now it is finally back, ready to follow the close-knit Garvey sisters as they deal with the fallout of the bombshell Season 1 finale as lies, secrets, and trust issues are laid bare once again. Bad Sisters, from the mind of the brilliant Sharon Horgan who also stars, is executive produced by Horgan, Faye Dorn, Clelia Mountford, Dearbhla Walsh, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, Bert Hamelinck, Michael Sagol, and Malin-Sarah Gozin.

'Silo'

Season 2

Image via Apple TV+

Available: Friday, November 15, 2024 Genre: Sci-fi Created By: Graham Yost Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Avi Nash, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Shane McCrae, Alexandria Riley, Billy Postlethwaite, Richard Gomez, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins

It's not often a sci-fi series catches eyes across the world and receives heaps of praise, such as an 88% "Certified Fresh" Rotten Tomatoes score. Such a series came in the form of Silo, which debuted in May 2023 and left audiences desperate for more. Season 2 will follow the game-changing end to Season 1, which saw the last ten thousand people on Earth continue to look for safety and salvation inside the titular Silo against a toxic, uninhabitable world outside. Silo is executive produced by creator Graham Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Rebecca Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Hugh Howey, Fred Golan, and Rémi Aubuchon.