Apple TV+ Announces ‘Fraggle Rock’ Reboot Series with a Rockin’ Teaser Trailer

Looks like Apple TV+ is ready to give our days spent at home a serious nostalgia injection with the newly-announced Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, a Fraggle Rock reboot series. The original Fraggle Rock series debuted all the way back in 1983 and ran for five seasons, ending its run it 1987.

Now, more than 30 years after the show retired, Apple TV+ is bringing it back for a new generation to enjoy (although I’m sure more than a few grown-ups will have fun tucking into this series, too). The streamer released a fun teaser trailer on Tuesday morning. Although quite brief, the teaser trailer returns us to the caves inhabited by the fun, curious, and good-natured Fraggle folk. We first see Gobo Fraggle, who bops around jamming on a guitar as an updated Fraggle Rock theme song plays. As the song comes to a close, Boober shows up, simply saying, “Down on Fraggle Rock.” Yes!

Per an Apple TV+ press release, the synopsis of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! is described thus:

“The beloved stars of the classic ’80s series — Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley and Uncle Traveling Matt — join together again for new stories and classic Fraggle songs that show everyone how we are all connected through friendship. While the Fraggles might be in different parts of the Fraggle Rock caves, they can still find ways to have fun together, with music, silliness, special guests, and of course the help of devices created by the industrious Doozers — lovingly called the Doozertubes!”

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! will be comprised of a collection of mini-sodes available to stream on Apple TV+ beginning today, Tuesday, April 21. Additionally, Apple TV+’s release notes Fraggle Rock: Rock On! is “shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and individual artists from all over the U.S.” in keeping with the COVID-19 shelter-in-place guidelines. The reboot series is produced by The Jim Henson Company, and executive produced by Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia.

The first episode of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! is available to watch on Apple TV+ right now. For more, check out our recent round-up of the best cartoons for adults you can stream today.