Apple TV+ is booming with its avant-garde shows, high-quality productions, and well-thought-out stories. They've produced shows like The Afterparty, Ted Lasso, Plutonic, and Physical, just to name a few — but there's a show that not many people have heard of but should add to their watch list. It's perfect for those Broadway musical fans who can't find enough TV shows directed toward them, a fantasy every musical nerd dreams of brought to screens near you — and it's called Schmigadoon! It stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as doctors named Melissa Gimble, an obstetrician, and Josh Skinner, a surgeon, who once fell in love but have fallen out of it. They go on a retreat in the woods but end up lost and wandering together until they come upon the magical and musical land known as Schmigadoon.

'Schmigadoon!' Season 1 Begins With Trouble in Paradise

Melissa and Josh, are well into their careers, are hit with the reality of their jobs every day, and soon find themselves falling out of love with each other, even though they don't want to — so, they decide to give it another go but with some help. They head to a retreat designed to bring couples closer together, but it's in the wilderness. A storm starts brewing, and rain starts pouring, and it all crescendoes into a massive fight between the two about whether they should be together. That's when they walk through some fog and come upon a bridge leading into a mysterious land. Once they cross, they find themselves in a land known as Schmigadoon, where everything is in musical form, but only Melissa and Josh seem to realize it. As it turns out, Melissa loves musicals and keeps naming some of the ones she recognizes that have aspects weaved into this town. On the other hand, Josh can't stand musicals and has difficulty adjusting to his surroundings. They initially think it's some amusement park, but they soon find out they might be stuck there for eternity.

The world Josh and Melissa get transported to contains aspects of many musicals, whether it be the sets, characters, songs, costumes, or storylines but with a twist. Meanwhile, the couple is wandering around, stirring up trouble and messing with the intended plot. They act as anyone might if they got transported to a mystical realm, not understanding what is happening but also getting absorbed in all the situations. Some of the most notable musicals paid tribute to in Season 1 include South Pacific, Brigadoon, The Sound of Music, Guys and Dolls, The Music Man, The King and I, Carousel, and Oklahoma!, and theater nerds will get a kick out of spotting all the Easter eggs within Schmigadoon! What Schmigadoon! does differently, however, is mock these musicals' outdated ideas about life and gender roles. In a loving way, it pokes fun at the aspects that are never really talked about in this era of theater.

There are numerous musical numbers throughout each episode, but the song "Corn Puddin'" will undoubtedly be the first to get stuck in viewers' heads. It's hilarious, catchy, and has Josh questioning this wild town. Another more humorous homage to The Sound of Music is "Va-Gi-Na," where Melissa explains how babies are made to some of the younger folks in town who have learned absolutely nothing about human anatomy and how it works. The cast of Schmigadoon is also stacked to the nines with legendary Broadway singers and powerhouses that belt their way through scenes with fantastic vibrato. Some of the most recognizable faces include Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron, Alan Cumming, Aaron Tveit, Jaime Camil, Ann Herada, Jane Krakowski, and Martin Short.

'Schmigadoon!' Is Home to Some Serious Scene Stealers

Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose plays Emma Tate, a schoolteacher we don't meet in Schmigadoon! Season 1 until later — but she makes a big impression when we do, performing the song "You Must Always Try Your Best" which will leave your eyes fixed on the screen for how mesmerizing her performance is. It's like seeing a mixture of Julie Andrews from Mary Poppins, Deborah Kerr in The King and I, and Bernadette Peters in Pennies from Heaven all in one number. Emma also gets her Vera-Ellen moment, where she smiles at the camera as the famed actress would in so many of her movies. Another scene stealer, as usual, is Chenoweth as Mildred Layton, the preacher's wife and the first season's villain, who clearly takes a page from the types of characters found in many old-school plays. She performs a four-minute rap titled "Tribulation," a nod to "Ya Got Trouble" from The Music Man, with such grace you can't help but be entranced.

'Schmigadoon!' Season 2 Is Just as Good as Season 1

More recently, a new season of Schmigadoon! has premiered on Apple TV+, with the town newly named "Schmicago." It contains many of the same actors and follows Josh and Melissa as they try to find Schmigadoon again after another bump in their relationship, or lack thereof. They've been trying so hard to get pregnant that nothing is working, and they're becoming increasingly depressed about their lives. Instead of Schmigadoon, however, they stumble upon a world reimagined, another world mixed with many Broadway shows from the 1960s to the 1980s — but this time darker and grimier. It's another amalgamation of all the things theater lovers can't get enough of.

Through Schmicago, Melissa and Josh jump into musicals such as Cabaret, Chicago, Hair, Annie, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Pippin, Company, Oliver, A Chorus Line, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Dreamgirls. In the beginning, Melissa's story follows the main plot of Cabaret, while Josh's is Chicago — and the gender swap in that instance works perfectly, with Josh wrongly on trial for murder, while Krakowski returns this season as flashy lawyer Bobby Flanagan. When Josh manages to escape from jail, he ends up following along with a group that bears more than a few resemblances to Hair, with Tveit inhabiting a new role as hippie leader Topher. Schmicago is still very stacked with its cast with many faces returning, including Cameron, Cumming, Camil, Ann Harada, DeBose, and Short — and some stellar new faces are also added, including Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page. But to put a twist on things, however, the characters of Schmigadoon!, who are now the characters of Schmicago, don't remember Melissa and Josh in the slightest.

Audiences will be hooked by numbers like "Welcome to Schmicago" and "Famous As Hell" led by the captivating Burgess as the Narrator, who pops up every once in a while to do a number to stir up some trouble. As Miss Codwell, Chenoweth mirrors Annie's Miss Hannigan while dressing like Ms. Lovett from Sweeney Todd, and Cumming bears more than a striking resemblance to the Demon Barber of Fleet Street himself. Together they mash up music from the aforementioned musicals to create "Good Enough To Eat," a song with morbid undertones but one that will entrance audiences no less.

As far as the future of Schmigadoon! is concerned, the town seems to evolve with each problem Josh and Melissa face, and the possibilities for what could come next are endless. All the world is a stage, as they say, and if you're looking for a show to scratch that musical theater itch, check out Apple TV+'s most underrated series to date.

Both seasons of Schmigadoon! are available to stream on Apple TV+.