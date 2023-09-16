The Big Picture Apple TV+ will be showcasing previews of their highly anticipated television shows at New York Comic-Con, including the screening of the first episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is a series set in the MonsterVerse franchise, featuring Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell portraying the same character in different time periods.

Apple TV+ will also be screening the first episode of The Changeling, starring LaKeith Stanfield, about a young couple cursed by a mysterious witch, as well as presenting the fourth season of For All Mankind.

This year's edition of the New York Comic-Con is right around the corner, and Apple TV+ is ready to let audiences know what they have prepared for the upcoming event. The convention will take place from October 12 - 15, taking the Big Apple on a journey filled with movies, television series, comic books, collectibles and much more. Apple TV+ will have a presence throughout the first half of the event, making the most out of their schedule in order to deliver previews from their highly anticipated upcoming television shows. The main event of what they have prepared is the screening of the first episode from the biggest project they're working on right now, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

The upcoming series will return to the heart of the organization introduced in the MonsterVerse franchise. Monarch is one responsible for pitting Godzilla against King Kong in the 2021 blockbuster, Godzilla vs. Kong, which was determined to prove who's the strongest monster on the planet. The series will star Kurt Russell, and his son, Wyatt Russell, in a story that will allow them to portray the same character in different time periods. The plot of the show takes place after the 2014 Godzilla movie, and the studio will premiere the first episode on Friday, October 13 at NYCC.

Another one of Apple TV's most intense projects coming up is The Changeling, a series about a young couple who can't seem to escape a curse that has been placed upon them. LaKeith Stanfield stars as Apollo, a man who doesn't understand what's happening to his family after his wife, Emmy (Clark Backo), runs into a mysterious witch while on vacation. The witch seemingly places a powerful spell on the Emmy and the baby she's carrying, with unexplainable occurrences taking place at her home when she returns to Apollo. Apple will also screen the first episode of this story on October 13.

A Blast From the Past

The final project brought to this year's edition of New York Comic-Con by Apple TV+ will be the fourth season of For All Mankind, the television series about the United States' response in a universe where they weren't the first nation to land on the Moon. Every installment of the show has jumped forward in time, approximately a decade every season, to display how science and technology evolved in this alternate timeline where politics don't work the same as they do in the real world. Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt and Krys Marshall will return in the new episodes of the series.

You can check out the full schedule for Apple TV+ at this year's edition of New York Comic-Con below:

“For All Mankind” Season Four

Apple TV+ presents “For All Mankind’s” alternate new millennium

Screening of episode 401 + panel presentation

Thursday, October 12 at 4:45 p.m.

Room 409

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters”

Apple TV+ presents “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” based on Legendary’s Monsterverse

Screening of episode 101 + panel presentation

Friday, October 13 at 11:00 a.m.

Empire Stage

“The Changeling”

Apple TV+ presents “The Changeling”

Screening of episode 101 + panel presentation

Friday, October 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Room 405