The night before the streaming debut of Apple's most expensive film to date, Killers of the Flower Moon, the company is significantly increasing the pricing for Apple TV+. The monthly subscription is being raised by $3, from $7 to $10 per month, and the annual subscription is going up to $100 from $70, representing more than a 40% price hike in each case. The company has announced these increases just after reporting a profit of $19.8 billion.

Apple joins several other streaming services that have raised their prices this year, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Discovery Plus, and Max, while the tech giant is also increasing the costs of its other services, including Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, and Apple One.

“Since launching four years ago, Apple TV+ has made history for streaming services by crossing major milestones in a short span of time, thanks to its extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment,” an Apple spokesperson said in a prepared statement for the announcement.

What Can I Watch on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ has become one of the premiere streaming destinations for television and film since its inception. The platform carries immensely popular, and highly regarded works like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, For All Mankind, Silo, Slow Horses, Hijack and many, many more. Earlier this year, the company landed a record 54 Emmy Award nominations.

Ted Lasso became the most nominated comedy for the third consecutive year with a total of 21 nominations, expanding its nominations for its acclaimed third season. Emmy Award-winning stars Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, and Hannah Waddingham were recognised with back-to-back nominations for season three. Other notable stars in the show, Phil Dunster and Juno Temple, as well as guest stars Sam Richardson, Sarah Niles, Harriet Walter, and Becky Ann Baker, also received acting nominations.

In the field of feature films, at this year's Academy Awards, Apple TV+ saw nominations for Causeway and The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, while in 2022, the company made history as their film CODA became the first ever streamer-produced movie to be awarded Best Picture, alongside two further Oscars for Best Supporting Actor for Troy Kotsur, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Siân Heder.

