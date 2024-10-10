Have you ever wanted to watch Ted Lasso and The Boys on the same streaming platform? Well, you'll soon be able to do just that! Amazon and Apple have come together to partner up and add Apple TV+ to Prime Video's ever-growing line-up of channel extensions, which already includes major players in the streaming world like Max, Paramount+, AMC+, Starz, Shudder, and more. Like those other extensions, the Apple TV+ add-on will still require a separate subscription at $10 per month, but the added benefit is you get to watch Apple TV+'s vast library of award-winning content through Prime Video's top-of-the-line video player.

The announcement was made on the evening of October 9th at the Bloomberg Screentime Conference by Prime Video chief Mike Hopkins, who expressed his excitement at the new partnership with the following statement:

"Our companies do a lot of business together, and want to thank Eddie Cue, who I know isn’t here tonight, but he and his team have done a great job with this deal, and we’re excited to get it going."

Eddie Cue, the Vice President of Services at Apple, also published a statement shortly after Hopkins' announcement:

"We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to as many viewers as possible. We’re thrilled that Prime Video will now offer Apple TV+, giving viewers an incredible breadth of viewing options."

Prime Video already has so many huge shows, such as The Boys, Invincible, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and more. Apple TV+ also has some Emmy-winners of it's own, such as Ted Lasso, Slow Horses, and Ther Morning Show. While every streaming platform has its benefits, Prime Video is fairly unique in the sense that it offers a wide variety of options outside of Prime Video proper. Not only can movies and shows not on the service be rented or bought through VOD, but extensions like the upcoming Apple TV+ allows users to connect to their other streaming platforms seamlessly.

No launch date for the Apple TV+ extension on Prime Video was announced, but it will reportedly launch by the end of October. That means you'll be able to experience all of the thrilling content that both Prime Video and Apple TV+ have to offer just in time for Halloween. Until then, Prime Video's latest hit series, that being The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

