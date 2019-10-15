Apple TV+ Renews ‘Dickinson’, ‘See’, and Three Other Shows for Season 2

0

Apple TV+ doesn’t officially launch until November 1st, but the new streaming service is already handing out Season 2 orders for a handful of shows. THR reports that the post-apocalyptic drama See starring Jason Momoa, the YA-leaning Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld, the anthology series Little America, and the Hilde Lysiak drama Home Before Dark have all been quietly renewed. Meanwhile, Deadline reports For All Mankind, starring Joel Kinnaman, has also gotten the Season 2 go-ahead.

In fact, production is already underway on Dickinson Season 2 after the first trailers for the show caught the internet’s attention. The half-hour series chronicles the life of poet Emily Dickinson, but with a kind of Millennial twist — treating her as a genuine teenager. Think Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette. As for See, THR reports that Apple spent a whopping $240 million for two seasons of the series, which takes place in a far future in which all of humanity has gone blind. Francis Lawrence, the filmmaker who helmed the final three Hunger Games movies, took creative lead on the show’s first season, but it’s unclear how significantly he’ll be involved with Season 2 as THR notes a “change at the top” may be imminent.

Little America, meanwhile, is an anthology series executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, among others, that takes a look at the lives of immigrants in America. And Home Before Dark is a mystery drama series based on the life of young journalist Hilde Lysiak with Jon M. Chu as an executive producer. Rounding out this quintet of renewals is For All Mankind from series creator Ronald D. Moore (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Battlestar Galactica). The series offers an alternative look at the Space Race of the mid-20th century, beginning with America’s response to the Soviet Union reaching the moon first.

The streaming service’s most high-profile series, The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, was picked up for two seasons at the onset, costing a reported $300 million for two seasons—largely due to the $2 million-per-episode fees that Witherspoon and Aniston rightfully negotiated.

There are even more Apple TV+ shows on the horizon, like M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant and the Octavia Spencer-fronted Truth Be Told, but THR notes that the new iteration of Amazing Stories was originally supposed to be part of this initial launch. However, creative differences with the show’s original creative team of Bryan Fuller and Hart Hanson led to significant delays. The duo reportedly wanted to craft an “edgy’ vision for the series, while Apple preferred something more aspirational. They were replaced by Once Upon a Time alums Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz.

So we’ll see how audiences respond to Apple TV+’s first original programming when all is revealed on November 1st, but for now the streaming service is getting a jump on what it believes will be its most successful new shows.