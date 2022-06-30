'See,' 'Invasion,' 'Foundation,' and 'Mythic Quest' are among the other series that will be highlight at San Diego this year.

Apple TV+ announced today it’s coming to 2022’s SDCC with hit shows such as Severance, For All Mankind, Foundation, See, Invasion, and Mythic Quest. Besides presenting panels with the cast and crew of some of Apple TV+'s most engaging series, the streaming platform will also offer a Severance interactive installation for fans attending this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

For the past couple of years, Apple TV+ has been funding and releasing some of the most engaging shows of the decade. During 2022’s SDCC, viewers can expect some big news about their favorite shows in four different panels. First, a panel about Severance will feature executive producer and director Ben Stiller, creator and executive producer Dan Erickson, and cast members Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman, and Jen Tullock to discuss the secrets of the hit series about a dystopic working environment.

There’s also a panel dedicated exclusively to For All Mankind, the alternate history series that imagines a world where the USSR got to the Moon before the US, prolonging the space race during Cold War. This panel features creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi; executive producer Maril Davis; and cast members Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña, and Wrenn Schmidt.

Image via AppleTV

There’s also a panel for fans of Mythic Quest, a comedy series about a video game company responsible for the biggest multiplayer success in the industry. Besides discussing the last two seasons of the workplace comedy, the panel will also show an exclusive first look at the upcoming third season. To present the news, the panel brings creator and executive producer Megan Ganz, executive producer and star David Hornsby, and cast members Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis, and Ashly Burch.

Finally, the last DSCC Apple TV+ panel is dedicated to the storytellers of the streaming platform. This panel will discuss the creation of the fantastic universes depicted in many Apple TV+ productions and bring a first look at the upcoming episodes of multiple series. This panel features creator and executive producer Ronald D. Moore of For All Mankind, executive producer Simon Kinberg of Invasion, See executive producer and showrunner Jonathan Tropper. David S. Goyer will also join from the set of Foundation with a sneak peek at the upcoming Season 2 of the show inspired by the works of sci-fi writer Isaac Asimov.

In addition to the panels, Apple TV+ fans will have access to an installation that allows them to immerse themselves in the world of Lumon Industries, Severance’s company, that serves people’s memories to separate what happens from work to what happens in their personal lives. The Severance installation will be placed at the Hard Rock Hotel.

SDCC will be taking place between Thursday, July 21, and Sunday, July 24, 2022. Dates, times, and locations for all Apple TV+ panels will be announced closer to the event.