Chris O’Dowd, Ruth Negga, Jacob Tremblay & Meryl Streep Lead AppleTV+’s ‘Here We Are’

Need something uplifting and positive to get you through the day? Then check out the trailer for Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth. AppleTV+’s new animated series is set to arrive in just a couple of weeks on the platform alongside new and returning content. But just what is the optimistic new series about?

On the eve of Earth Day, a precocious seven-year-old learns about the wonders of the planet from his parents—and a mysterious exhibit at the aptly titled Museum of Everything. Based on the best-selling children’s book by Oliver Jeffers. The 2017 award-winning picture book was created with Jeffers’ son in mind but has been embraced by children and parents the world over thanks to its simple portrayal of complex ideas and its illustrated guide to the world around us. From the look of this first trailer, the animated series aims to capture that same sentiment and style, and it’s due to arrive at the moment we all need it most.

The all-star voice cast of the adaptation includes Chris O’Dowd, Ruth Negga, Jacob Tremblay, and Meryl Streep, all of whom you can hear in the series’ first trailer. Here We Are arrives on AppleTV+ on April 17th.

Check out the first trailer below: