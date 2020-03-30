Facebook Messenger

Apple TV+'s 'Trying' Trailer Sees Rafe Spall Serving Up 'Catastrophe' 2.0 Vibes

Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for its newest dramedy, Trying. The forthcoming series stars Black Mirror alums Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as Jason and Nikki, a young couple living in London who are looking to start a family but met with more than a few obstacles.

Set to premiere May 1 on Apple TV+, Trying is going to scratch the itch left in the wake of fellow British export Catastrophe. The trailer for Trying introduces us to Jason (Spall) and Nikki (Smith), who seem to be hitting a rut in their relationship and begin to contemplate parenthood. When the couple is suddenly faced with infertility complications, we see them embark on a new path to becoming parents which, with the help of a counselor (played by the legendary Imelda Staunton), will put Jason and Nikki to the test. As the trailer teases over the course of two-plus minutes, Jason and Nikki’s new chapter will have them questioning who they are as a couple and as individuals. But, as was the case with Catastrophe, even when things get to real in the realm of adulthood, it’s nice to be reminded you have someone in the trenches with you.

Trying comes to Apple TV+ by way of BBC Studios. The first season will consist of eight episodes, each running 30 minutes. Trying arrives as part of an exciting spring line-up for Apple TV+, will fellow new shows including Defending JacobCentral Park, and Home Before Dark.

Trying debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 1. Check out the first trailer for Trying below. For more, check out trailers for other forthcoming Apple TV+ shows Defending Jacob and Central Park.

