When Apple TV+ was first announced in 2017, many looked at it as yet another cash grab by a big tech company among the wave of similar services by Facebook and Amazon. However, a few years later, the streaming landscape is very different. Disney+ is dealing with MCU and Star Wars fatigue, with both properties doing poorly on streaming and at the box office. HBO Max — with its vast Turner Classic library and a slew of beloved Warner Bros. franchises like Harry Potter, Sherlock Holmes, The Matrix, Lord of the Rings, and DC movies — was poised to be a frontrunner in the streaming wars. Of course, we all know that didn’t happen, as the Warner Bros. acquisition by AT&T, followed by the Discovery merger, led to a bloodbath. This saw already-made films like Batgirl and Scoob 2 get pulled, despite being completed, for tax write-offs, and their DC empire simultaneously imploded with many behind-the-scenes changes. Suffice it to say, no one has faith that the new Max is set to replace Netflix or Disney+ on the streaming thrones.

Enter Apple TV+. While Peacock and Paramount+ try to make waves with their respective Universal and Paramount Studios libraries, Apple TV+ built itself from scratch. It started off in 2019 with a number of underwhelming series: Dickinson, The Morning Show, See, Servant, Truth Be Told, and For All Mankind. Despite the star wattage attached to the project, the shows failed to break out with general audiences. Sure The Morning Show — which marked the series return of Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell and became Reese Witherspoon’s first TV show — still drew some eyeballs. But all in all, the series failed to be the slam dunk Apple TV+ wanted them to be. So how did this streamer go from being a relative unknown to a service worth subscribing to?

Apple TV+'s prospects changed once Ted Lasso premiered on the service in 2020. The Jason Sudeikis-led comedy came at a time when sitcoms were in a lull. While streaming has always embraced comedy, with Amazon Prime winning accolades for Fleabag and Netflix for The Kominsky Method, Ted Lasso felt refreshing. The feel-good cheery tone of the show was a far cry from the cynical dry comedies percolating our small screens and the winning cast was too good for audiences around the world not to be won over by.

Since then, Apple TV+ has delivered one good series after another. While the shows and films on its service haven’t always significantly broken through to pop culture like Stranger Things or Bird Box, the service has attained a reputation for high-quality content. Even Apple TV+’s misses are polished and pristine. Take Foundation, the sci-fi series based on the books by Isaac Asimov. The show is already in the works on its third season despite the second season having not premiered yet and the first barely having made a dent. It also has the kind of production caliber that would make even The Mandalorian envious with a prestige cast to match, given the likes of Lee Pace and Jared Harris on board.

Documentaries by Billie Eilish and Michael J. Fox are also high caliber content on Apple TV+, with pop star Selena Gomez’s My Mind and Me in particular easily one of the most stunning pop star documentaries to come out in recent years. International content like the Irish addition Bad Sisters or Korean drama Pachinko has also done well, respectively. Roma actress Yalitza Aparicio is also set to star in an upcoming series for the service, which will only add to its library of prestigious international content.

Other treasures on the service include the musical comedy Schmigadoon!, spy series Slow Horses, and the miniseries WeCrashed depending on what flavor of Peak TV you’re interested in. Meanwhile, despite Netflix’s best attempts, it was Apple TV+ that became the first streaming service to win the Best Picture Oscar with 2021’s CODA. The coming-of-age dramedy was able to best the likes of West Side Story and Dune to nab the top prize at the Academy Awards, in part due to Apple TV+’s stellar campaigning.

The service has also found a home for strong female voices. From the oddball feminist anthology Roar (featuring Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae, and Alison Brie among others) to female-fronted series like The Last Thing He Told Me and Shining Girls, there’s plenty to attract a variety of audience demographics. It could partly be why Apple has proved to be a strong partner for the likes of Rose Byrne, who has done two comedy series for the service, Physical and Platonic, as well as Patricia Arquette starring in the comedy High Desert and the service’s crown jewel, Severance.

The Kubrickian sci-fi horror has drawn comparisons to everything from Black Mirror to Westworld and cemented Apple TV+’s place as a service that needs to be looked at. The scripted series, which comes from Dan Erickson and is helmed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle, follows employees at a mysterious company that requires their employees to undergo a medical procedure separating their work and personal life. It is already slated for a second season and has been named one of the best television series by the American Film Institute. Severance, more than any other Apple TV+ series, exemplifies the kind of great content the streamer is capable of.

It is no wonder that more and more heavyweights are lining up to work with Apple TV+. Harrison Ford’s presence in Shrinking as well as Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland’s The Crowded Room, Brie Larson’s upcoming adaptation of Lessons In Chemistry, and Idris Elba’s Hijack all go on to show how the service is one for the stars. It’s no wonder that the likes of Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott have first-look deals with Apple TV+, with the directors set to put their hotly anticipated films Killers of the Flowers Moon and Napoleon on the service. Apple TV+’s future looks bright, bringing in new fare like the Matthew Vaughn-directed spy film Argylle starring Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa. Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter will also find a home on the service soon starring Joel Edgerton.

It is clear from Apple TV+’s upcoming programming and their approach so far that the streamer's strong emphasis on creator-driven storytelling is allowing it to excel in all different genres and setting the service apart from others. Netflix has greenlit everything and vastly reduced consumer trust with swift cancellations, whereas Disney+ has become too reliant on making more MCU and Star Wars shows which have been looked down on by fans lately, and HBO is tainted by Max and how much content has been removed from the service. Apple TV+ may have less content overall, but it's been taking more risks and choosing to forego quantity over quality, making it the new place for prestige.