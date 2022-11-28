For Cyber Monday this year, Apple TV+ has an exciting new "offer" for fans of Ryan Reynolds and his new Christmas movie Spirited. The streamer released a new promo that has the actor's co-stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer showcasing a new, upgraded model of Reynolds referred to only as "The Ryan Reynolds+." This new update to the classic Reynolds has a slew of new features and expansions on his current abilities as well as some bug fixes to make him the perfect version of the beloved star. The new and improved Reynolds can, apparently, only be experienced with Apple TV+.

Ferrell opens up with how Apple TV+ programs allow viewers to directly feel the innovation before Spencer launches her sales pitch for The Ryan Reynolds+. Promising an optimized Reynolds, she and Ferrell advertise the complexity of his eyes and a new three times emotional range addition that allows him to be funny, confused, or anything else at any point in time. He also comes loaded with five songs and four dances from Spirited as well as lovingly crafted self-deprecating lines to please everyone. They also advertise a few "bug fixes" including a new beard and no more bags under the eyes before which Reynold gets fed up and walks away but not before telling fans to just see Spirited instead of buying him.

The ad celebrates the success of Reynolds and Ferrell's new musical holiday feature. So far, Spirited has been a welcome spin on the classic Charles Dickens story A Christmas Carol, even marking the return of Ferrell to the holiday film genre 20 years after entering everyone's hearts as Buddy the Elf in Elf. Together with a supporting cast that features the excellent Spencer alongside Sunita Mani, Tracy Morgan, and Loren Woods among others, the duo has been able to dazzle audiences with an 83% Rotten Tomatoes score. Collider's own Ross Bonaime also praised the film for its charm and spirit (pun intended) that raise it above its flaws.

Background On Ferrell and Reynolds' New Christmas Film Spirited

Spirited follows a modern-day scrooge named Clint Briggs (Reynolds), a cutthroat businessman whose actions have him labeled as unredeemable in the eyes of the Christmas ghosts. Still, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) takes on his case, trying to change his life for the better until Clint flips the script. He gets Present to reexamine his own life and decisions leading to a comedic twist on the classic tale told from the ghosts' perspective. Sean Anders directed the film and writes alongside John Morris.

Spirited is currently streaming on Apple TV+. Check out the new advertisement for the highly-innovative Ryan Reynolds+ below.