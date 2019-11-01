Every TV Show and Movie Confirmed to Stream on Apple TV+

0

The streaming wars are upon us, and tech giant Apple has entered the fray. In contrast to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and countless other streaming services that have launched or are about to launch, Apple is entirely new to the realm of creating original storytelling content. They’re pouring a ton of money into their inaugural TV series, and Apple TV+ will be launching at something of a disadvantage—there is no backlog of library titles to keep you company on this streaming service. Only Apple TV+ originals.

But before we get to our list of everything that’s confirmed to be streaming on Apple TV+, a few details. First, the streaming service can be accessed using the Apple TV app on your smartphone or tablet, or via your own Apple TV. You will also be able to access Apple TV+ on Roku and Fire TV later this year, as well as smart TVs ranging fro Samsung to Sony to LG to Vizio.

The Apple TV+ price is $4.99 a month, which includes a one-week free trial, but if you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV you’ll get a year of Apple TV+ for free. Your account can be shared with up to six family members, and you can download the content to watch it offline. The content is also available in 4K and Dolby Atmos.

And as of November 1st, Apple TV+ is now live. Here’s everything currently on it, and what you can look forward to seeing in the months and years to come.

TV Shows

The Morning Show – An hourlong dramedy series about the inner workings of a morning talk show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. Click here for our review. – Available on Launch Day

For All Mankind – An alternate history drama from Battlestar Galactica showrunner Ronald D. Moore that imagines a world in which the USSR beat the USA to the moon, and as a result the space race is ongoing. Joel Kinnaman stars. Click here for our review – Available on Launch Day

See – A sci-fi series from writer Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) that takes place in a post-apocalyptic Earth in which all humans have lost the ability of sight—save for two newborn babies. Jason Momoa stars. Click here for our review. – Available on Launch Day

Dickinson – A half-hour, YA-tinged, comedic take on the life of poet Emily Dickinson as played by Hailee Steinfeld. Click here for our review. – Available on Launch Day

Ghostwriter – A reboot of the 1990s series of the same name that finds four kids working to unlock the mystery behind a bookstore ghost who’s letting fictional characters loose in the real world. – Available on Launch Day

Helpsters – A live-action childrens series about a group of monsters who help solve problems. – Available on Launch Day

Snoopy in Space – An animated series that follows Peanuts character Snoopy as he aims to fulfill his dream of becoming an astronaut. – Available on Launch Day

Oprah’s Book Club – A talk show revitalization of the famous segment from Oprah, featuring Oprah Winfrey. – Available on Launch Day

Servant – A half-hour psychological thriller series directed by M. Night Shyamalan that follows a couple who have hired a nanny to help care for their newborn child. Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose, and Rupert Grint star. – Available on November 28th

Truth Be Told – A legal drama starring Octavia Spencer as a true-crime podcaster who is forced to confront the man she incriminated for a spring of killings, and who may be innocent. Lizzy Caplan and Aaron Paul co-star. – Available on December 6th.

Amazing Stories – An updated version of the 1980s anthology series of the same name that seeks to “transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today’s most imaginative filmmakers, directors, and writers.” Steven Spielberg returns to executive produce alongside Once Upon a Time alums Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz.

Calls – An English-language adaptation of the French series of the same name, which “allows audiences to experience short stories through real-life audio sources and minimal videos.

Central Park – An animated musical sitcom from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard that follows a family of caretakers who work in and around central park. Voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Tituss Burgess, Stanley Tucci, Daveed Diggs, Kathryn Hahn, and Kristen Bell.

Defending Jacob – A miniseries based on the novel of the same name starring Chris Evans as a father dealing with the accusation that his son is a 14-year-old murderer. Michelle Dockery and Jaeden Martell co-star while Mark Bomback (The Wolverine) serves as writer and creator.

El Gato Negro – An adaptation of the comic book series of the same name, with Diego Boneta playing the titular Mexican crime fighter. Robert Rodriguez will direct and executive produce.

Foundation – A drama series adaptation of the Isaac Asmiov novel of the same name, which follows a band of exiles who discover the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it. Jared Harris will play Hari Seldon, a mathematical genius who predicts the demise of the empire, and Lee Pace fills the role of Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy. David S. Goyer (Da Vinci’s Demons) serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Home Before Dark – A mystery drama series from Dana Fox (Ben and Kate) and Dara Resnik (Daredevil) that follows “a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.” Brooklynn Prince and Jim Surgess star, and Apple has already renewed the series for Season 2.

Lisey’s Story – An adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name, the horror miniseries stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen and follows a woman who makes curious discoveries following her husband’s death. J.J. Abrams serves as executive producer alongside Ben Stephenson.

Little America – A half-hour anthology series from Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Lee Eisenberg (The Office), and Alan Yang (Master of None) that goes “beyond the headlines to look at the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring and unexpected lives of immigrants in America, at a time when their stories are more relevant than ever.”

Little Voice – A romantic comedy/drama series from executive producer J.J. Abrams that will explore “the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s.” Sara Bareilles serves as executive producer and will write original songs for the series.

Masters of the Air – A miniseries adaptation that serves as the third show in a trilogy of World War II stories following Band of Brothers and The Pacific. Executive produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, Masters of the Air follows a team of aerial bombers throughout WWII. Band of Brothers alums John Orloff and Graham Yost (Justified) will write and co-executive produce.

The Mosquito Coast – An adaptation of the Paul Theroux novel that follows an idealist who uproots his family and moves them to Latin America. Justin Theroux will star with Luther creator Neil Cross serving as showrunner. Rupert Wyatt (Rise of the Planet of the Apes) will direct multiple episodes and executive produce.

My Glory Was I Had Such Friends – A miniseries based on the memoir of the same name about a woman who was supported by a group of friends while awaiting a second life-saving heart transplant. Jennifer Garner will star in and executive produce alongside J.J. Abrams.

Mythic Quest – A comedy series set in the world of video game development created by It’s Always Sunny alums Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day. McElhenney stars alongside F. Murray Abraham and Danny Pudi.

Pachinko – An adaptation of the Min Jin Lee novel which chronicles the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. The project is reportedly one of the biggest budgeted in the works at Apple. Soon Hugh, who served as showrunner on Season 1 of The Terror, executive produces and serves as showrunner.

Shantaram – An adaptation of the Gregory David Roberts novel starring Charlie Hunnam as a man who is evading the grips of prison by forging a new identity in Bombay, India. Justin Kurzel (Assassin Creed) will direct and Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle) serves as showrunner.

Swagger – A drama series based on the young basketball experiences of Kevin Durant, chronicling the world of AAU basketball. Rock Blythewood (Shots Fired) will write and direct.

Time Bandits – A TV series adaptation of the 1981 fantasy film from Terry Gilliam that has Taika Waititi attached to write and direct the pilot.

Untitled Brie Larson CIA Series – A drama series based on the real life experiences of CIA undercover operative Amaryllis Fox, with Brie Larson playing the lead role. The series will chronicle a young woman’s journey in the CIA.

Untitled Damien Chazelle Series – An under-wraps drama series to be directed by Oscar-winning La La Land filmmaker Damien Chazelle.

Untitled War of the Worlds Series – A sci-fi series inspired by H.G. Wells’ The War of the Worlds from Simon Kinberg and David Weil.

Movies

The Elephant Queen – A documentary that follows an elephant herd across an unforgiving African landscape. – Available on Launch Day

Hala – A drama written and directed by Minhal Baig starring Geraldine Viswanathan as a teenager navigating the conflicting worlds of her traditional Muslim household and her modern high school. – Available on November 22nd.

The Banker – A drama from writer/director George Nolfi (The Adjustment Bureau) that stars Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie as two African American entrepreneurs who tried to circumvent the racial limitations of the 1950s by hiring a white businessman (Nicholas Hoult) to serve as the face of their operations. – Available on January 31, 2020

A Christmas Carol – A musical adaptation of the Charles Dickens tale starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, directed by Daddy’s Home helmers Sean Anders and John Morris.

On the Rocks – The new film from writer/director Sofia Coppola is a co-production with A24 and stars Rashida Jones as a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father on an adventure through New York. Bill Murray, Marlon Wayans, and Jenny Slate also star.

The Sky Is Everywhere – Another co-production with A24 adapting the Jandy Nelson YA novel of the same name, with Josephine Decker (Madeline’s Madeline) directing. The story follows a high school girl who struggles with the loss of her sister and accidentally falls in love.

Wolfwalkers – An animated feature from directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart of Cartoon Saloon which revolves around a young apprentice hunter who travels to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last pack of wolves, but finds herself transformed when she arrives.