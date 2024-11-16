With over 500 scripted television shows on the air, it may seem impossible for casual audiences to keep up with the mountain of shows. Gone are the days of a handful of TV networks with a manageable quantity of scripted shows. Now, announcements of new streaming platforms keep coming out of the woodwork, and with them, a batch of new, intriguing scripted television shows. Understandably, many of these shows and, frankly, entire streaming platforms get lost in the noise.

Apple's streaming service, Apple TV+, is one such streaming platform that has gone under the radar. While The Morning Show's movie star leads brought considerable attention to the show and Ted Lasso was a consistent Emmys juggernaut, many of their other shows have remained underseen. This is unlucky because Apple TV+'s content development has been consistently stellar since it launched in November 2019. With a collection that ranges from workplace comedies to horror, science fiction and true crime dramas, these are Apple TV+'s most underappreciated television shows.

10 'Bad Monkey' (2024–Present)

Created by Bill Lawrence

Following his success co-creating Ted Lasso and Shrinking for Apple TV+, Bill Lawrence set his sights on adapting Carl Hiaasen's 2013 crime fiction novel Bad Monkey. When a severed arm is fished out by a tourist off the coast of the Florida Keys, a suspended police detective, Andrew Yancy, is pulled into a conspiracy and corruption scandal that covers both Florida and The Bahamas.

Joining Vince Vaughn as Andrew Yancy in Bad Monkey is an ensemble of actors, including Rob Delaney, John Ortiz, Jodie Turner-Smith, and L. Scott Caldwell. Like its streaming platform colleague, Slow Horses, Bad Monkey excels at using a comical lens to approach its often very serious material. During its ten-episode first season, Bad Monkey touches on African spirituality, grief, gentrification, medical corruption, and more. Vince Vaughn leads the cast with a spectacular performance that plays to all of his many strengths. His performance as the loquacious, empathetic and intelligent Yancy is the true standout of the series.

9 'Big Door Prize' (2023–2024)

Created by David West Read

"What if you could find out your life's potential?" That premise drives the two seasons of Apple TV+'s The Big Door Prize. Adapted by Schitt's Creek writer David West Read from M.O Walsh's novel of the same name, the show follows the events that occur after a machine mysteriously arrives in a small town and begins revealing to the residents their "life potential." It's a high-minded concept that the show successfully grounds via its ensemble of relatable characters.

Led by Chris O'Dowd, The Big Door Prize examines themes of unfulfillment, grief, love, life paths not chosen, predestined futures and more, admirably never shying away from attacking heady questions. To its credit, The Big Door Prize maintained a strong grasp on its emotionality while always centering its characters' emotional growth. Sadly, it never found an audience, but it remains one of Apple TV+'s most insightful efforts.

8 'Black Bird' (2022)

Created by Dennis Lehane

Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser, along with Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi and Ray Liotta (in one of his final roles), combined their considerable efforts for Black Bird, Apple TV+'s six-part true-crime limited series. Created by Dennis Lehane and based on the autobiographical novel by James Keen with Hillel Levin, Black Bird tells the true story of convict James Keene and how he gained the trust of convicted serial killer and rapist Larry Hall.

Black Bird is an excellent crime television show despite being criminally underseen by general audiences. Anchored by a charismatic, Emmy-nominated performance from Taron Egerton and a dark and disturbing Emmy-winning villain performance from Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird is an excellent cat-and-mouse story that shows how truly depraved and evil humans can be.

7 'For All Mankind' (2019–Present)

Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi

In For All Mankind, the Soviets are the first to land on the moon. What follows is an alternate historical timeline that uses this one event as the first domino falling. Following the success of the Soviets, NASA becomes more motivated to catch up and supersede them, leading to a quicker inclusion of women and minorities in the Space Program (the Soviets emphasized diversity), international cooperation, and a booming space tourism industry. However, it also leads to corporate and national greed, international subterfuge, and a solar recreation of Earth's wealth disparity.

Created by television sci-fi legend Ronald D. Moore along with Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, For All Mankind is a thrilling exploration of humans' sense of wonder and ingenuity. While predominantly a sci-fi television show, For All Mankind excels at its grounded family and workplace drama, creating characters that audiences can't resist rooting for. Joel Kinnaman leads an ever-evolving ensemble of actors that has so far included Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, Edi Gathegi and many more, with Costa Ronin and Mireille Enos joining its upcoming 5th season.

6 'Foundation' (2021–Present)

Created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman

Continuing Apple TV+'s streak of smart science-fiction television shows, David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman took on the herculean task of adapting Isaac Asimov's highly lauded Foundation series of novels. Despite being a fundamental sci-fi text, Isaac Asimiov's novels had long been considered unadaptable, especially in film format. By choosing to tell the story on television, backed by Apple's considerable finances, David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman have been able to bring Asimov's very expansive vision to the screen.

Telling a story that takes place over 1,000 years, Foundation, like all great genre storytelling, uses science-fiction to reflect and appraise the events of our world and hopefully warn against possible futures. Foundation is a sci-fi story that deals with despotic rulers, political corruption, environmental collapse and more. Led by Lee Pace, Jared Harris, Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey, Foundation is certainly one of the best television shows on TV.

5 'Hijack' (2023–Present)

Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith

Idris Elba's Hijack plays out in real time over its seven-episode run. Elba plays Sam, a business negotiator whose seven-hour flight from Dubai to London is hijacked by an unknown group of agitators. Lupin co-creators George Kay and Jim Field Smith are behind the show. Hijack is a tense, heart-racing thriller that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats for its entire run.

The story is simultaneously told via the events in the air and on the ground, with Sam attempting to de-escalate the hijacking as well as dissuade the government officials from shooting down the plane as it heads for the heart of central London. As the various players in the story are revealed, the full scope of the conspiracy is made clear and various professional and personal stakes are put to the test. With an original approach to its classic genre, Hijack is a riveting thriller and a worthy showcase for Elba.

4 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' (2023–Present)

Created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction