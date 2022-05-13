Summer is almost upon us and on hot, sticky days when the heat is too much to bear, it may be best to stay indoors and find something to watch. For those days, Apple TV+ is providing a new slate made for the whole family for the summer months ahead. There's a good mix of new, original series and shorts to fit your needs as well as a string of returning favorites including Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show and the critically acclaimed The Snoopy Show.

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show opens up the summer lineup on June 24 with a brand-new special from Jack McBrayer (30 Rock, Phineas and Ferb) and Daytime Emmy Award winner Angela C. Santomero (Blue’s Clues, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood), and written by Santomero and Emmy Award winner Jill Cozza-Turner (Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Get Rolling with Otis) and four new shorts centered on real kids practicing kindness and becoming kindness ambassadors. The special will see the main character Jack and his friends trying to solve a kindness mystery. After that, the new shows begin on July 8 with Duck & Goose, an animated series based on the beloved books from Tad Hills.

Following that is the live-action series Best Foot Forward on July 22 which takes inspiration from the life of Paralympic athlete, motivational speaker, and author Josh Sundquist. Hailing from Emmy Award nominee Matt Fleckenstein, the series explores how Josh Dubin tries to make friends and fit in at school despite his prosthetic leg. That's followed by Bonnie Hunt's (Life with Bonnie, The Bonnie Hunt Show) new series Amber Brown led by Carsyn Rose and Sarah Drew which adapts Paula Danziger's best-selling books. Closing it out is a graphic novel adaptation in May Chan's (American Girl: Corinne Tan, The Astronauts) Surfside Girls on August 19 and Life By Ella, which debuts on September 2 and stars Lily Brooks O’Briant (The Big Show Show, The Tick), Artyon Celestine (A Christmas Story Live!), and Vanessa Carrasco (Irreplaceable You).

Among other things, this summer lineup is also superb for fans of Peanuts. Not only is The Snoopy Show returning for new summer episodes, but there's a new special on the way titled Lucy's School coming on August 12 as part of Peanuts' collaboration with Wild Brain. To cap it all off, the streamer also managed to get a boatload of classic specials, including A Charlie Brown Celebration, He’s A Bully, Charlie Brown, He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown, among the nine launching on August 5. Check out the rest of Apple's summer lineup below:

Duck & Goose premieres July 8. Check out the synopsis:

Inspired by the New York Times bestselling books by Tad Hills, “Duck & Goose” is a preschool series that celebrates the unique friendship of Duck and Goose, two best feathered friends that don't always see beak to beak. That is until they discover that embracing and appreciating each other's differences can help them think up entirely new ideas to help solve everyday challenges, both big and small. “Duck & Goose”was directed by Brian Muelhaupt (“Sesame Street”) with Jane Startz (“Ella Enchanted”), Douglas Wood, Chris Prynoski (“Harriet the Spy”), Shannon Prynoski (“Harriet the Spy”), Ben Kalina (“Harriet the Spy”), Antonio Canobbio (“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”) and Tad Hills (“Duck & Goose”) executive producing. Peabody Award winner Douglas Wood (“Bob the Builder,” “Little Einsteins”) served as showrunner. Cathy Davidson, Ph.D., founding director of the Futures Initiative and a distinguished professor in the Ph.D. Program in English at the Graduate Center, CUNY, and Christina Katopodis, Ph.D., executive director and postdoctoral associate at Transformative Learning in the Humanities, serve as the transformative learning experts on the series through Apple TV+’s changemakers initiative.

Amber Brown premieres July 29. The synopsis reads:

Based on the best-selling book series by Paula Danziger, with over 10 million copies in print, Amber Brown is an unfiltered look at a girl finding her voice through art and music in the wake of her parents' divorce. Directed and written by Bonnie Hunt (“Life with Bonnie,” “The Bonnie Hunt Show”), the series stars Carsyn Rose (“The Rookie,” “Cousins for Life”), Sarah Drew (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Cruel Summer”) with an ensemble cast including Darin Brooks (“Blue Mountain State,” “The Croods: Family Tree”) as Max, and newcomer Liliana Inouye (“The Slows”) as Brandi Colwin. “Amber Brown” is produced by Boat Rocker. Bob Higgins (“A Tale Dark and Grimm,” “The Who Was? Show”) and Jon Rutherford (“A Tale Dark and Grimm,” “Daniel Spellbound”) are executive producing for Boat Rocker.

Surfside Girls premieres August 19. Check out the synopsis:

From WGA Award winner and Daytime Emmy Award nominee May Chan (“American Girl: Corinne Tan,” “The Astronauts”), and based on the best-selling graphic novel series of the same name by author Kim Dwinell, the live-action series is about best friends Sam and Jade as they solve supernatural mysteries in their sleepy California beach town. These best friends must combine their polar-opposite strengths of imagination and logic in order to solve the seemingly supernatural mysteries that hide just beneath the surface of their town. Starring Miya Cech (“Marvelous and the Black Hole,” “Rim of the World”) and YaYa Gosselin (“We Can be Heroes,” “FBI: Most Wanted”) with Spencer Hermes-Rebello (“Troppo”), “Surfside Girls” is produced by Endeavor Content and IDW Entertainment, and co-developed, written and executive produced by Chan, who also serves as showrunner. Paul Stupin (“Switched at Birth,” “Dawson's Creek”) serves as executive producer. Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz (“The Shannara Chronicles,” “What's Up Warthogs!”) co-developed and serve as writers and executive producers. America Young (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “Legacies”) directs and executive produces the first two episodes. Lydia Antonini (“Locke & Key,” “Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn,” “October Faction”) also serves as executive producer on the series. Paul Davidson and Jeff Brustrom serve as executive producers on behalf of IDW.

Finally, Life By Ella premieres September 2. The synopsis reads:

Ella returns to school with a brand new perspective, excitement for what the future holds, and a major seize the day mentality. With her best friend by her side, she is ready to tackle everything she was too afraid of before and determined not to let the minutia of fake friends and social media status distract her. Created and written by Jeff Hodsden (“Bunk’d”) and Tim Pollock (“Bunk’d”), “Life By Ella” was directed by Emmy Award nominee Linda Mendoza (“Ugly Betty,” “Harlem”) and stars Lily Brooks O’Briant (“The Big Show Show,” “The Tick”), Artyon Celestine (“Drama Club”, “Claws”), and Vanessa Carrasco (“Irreplaceable You”) with an ensemble cast including Kevin Rahm (“Madam Secretary,” “Mad Men”), Mary Faber (“Parks and Recreation,” “Kidding”), Aidan Wallace (“You,” “The Kids Are Alright”), Kunal Dudheker (“Better Things,” “Shang Chi”) and Maya Lynne Robinson (“The Connors,” “The Unicorn”). Hodsden and Pollock also executive produced the series.

