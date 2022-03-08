Ever since AppleTv+ launched in 2019, it has been working to build up its slate of original programming. Now, following the critical acclaim of the service's original films from last year, like CODA and The Tragedy of Macbeth, both of which were nominated for multiple Oscars, Apple has announced some of the Apple Original Films that audiences can expect to find coming to the streamer in 2022 and beyond.

This summer, some of the films coming to the platform include Cha Cha Real Smooth and Luck. Cha Cha Real Smooth follows Cooper Raiff as a young man stuck living at home who, while working the local bar mitzvah circuit, strikes up a friendship with a young mother. Also starring Dakota Johnson, the film won the 2022 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Dramatic Audience Award, and will premiere on Apple TV+ on June 17. Luck, which will come to the service on August 5, is an animated film about “the unluckiest girl in the world” and features the voice talents of Jane Fonda, Whoopi Goldberg, Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Flula Borg, Lil Rel Howery, Colin O’Donoghue, John Ratzenberger, and Adelynn Spoon.

In the fall, the service will also be premiering films like Raymond & Ray, a film about two brothers (Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke) who reunite at their father’s funeral, and The Greatest Beer Run Ever, a film from director Peter Farrelly starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe about a man’s journey to delivery beer to his friends in the army who are fighting in Vietnam. Audiences can also get excited about the service's upcoming winter holiday releases, such as a new A Christmas Carol adaptation called Spirited ,starring Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer. Additionally, before the end of the year, the platform will be streaming Emancipation, a new film from Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith about a man escaping slavery.

Additionally, audiences can expect a whole slate of original documentaries to premiere on the service. In the summer, a new documentary executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and directed by Reginald Hudlin will come to Apple TV+, and will chronicle the career and life of the late Sidney Poitier. Then, in the fall, Black & Blues: The Colorful Ballad of Louis Armstrong and The Sound of 007 will be streaming on the platform. The former is “a definitive look at the master musician’s life and legacy as a founding father of jazz” and the latter is a documentary feature that will celebrate the sixtieth anniversary of the James Bond film series. The service will also have Number One on the Call Sheet, a documentary that will celebrate Black leading women and men in Hollywood.

But the slate of Apple Original films do not stop at the ones listed above, nor do they stop at 2022. There is an expansive list of films confirmed to be coming to the service but are currently without release dates. One such film is the highly anticipated next collaboration between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio called Killers of the Flower Moon, also starring Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, and John Lithgow, among others. The service will also be the home to a new spy thriller from Matthew Vaughn called Argylle which will feature a huge ensemble cast that includes Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The service is also set to premiere Ridley Scott’s Napoleon, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the French leader, The Beanie Bubble, a film about the Beanie Babie craze starring Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifianakis, Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan, and Ghosted, which is described as “a high concept romantic action-adventure film starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas”.

Apple Original Films is also currently developing films from such names as Adam McKay, Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Florence Pugh, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Jon Watts. All of which can be expected to come to Apple TV+ in due time.

