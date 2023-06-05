This evening at their Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple announced the long-rumored launch of their virtual/augmented reality headset, entitled the Apple Vision Pro, with Apple CEO Tim Cook showing it off during his keynote address. That category of VR/AR is of particular interest to Hollywood, and in a sign that entertainment will be a key factor in the product, he was joined by a special guest.

Disney CEO Bob Iger appeared on stage during the showcase, and after describing the product as "real life magic," announced that Disney+ would be available on the Vision Pro from launch day, in a collaboration based around the company's 100th anniversary. The sizzle reel Disney provided showed a glimpse of content filling your field of vision as The Mandalorian appeared before we — as the audience — flew through hyperspace onto one of the planets visited by Din Djarin and Grogu.

Very quickly, that became ESPN with multiple screens popping up showing race car driving, college football, and more. We jump into the football game, live and in action, and the screen suddenly fills with stats from the game as it's being played. And in a switch-up sure to make a generation of kids scream at their parents to buy the hardware, Mickey Mouse himself comes to life and starts talking to you in your own living room. Oh boy! Apple also showcased its own TV shows, Ted Lasso and Foundation as part of the pitch.

Technically Speaking, What Can You Do With the Vision Pro?

On the technical level, an Apple engineer, En Kelly, showcased various cinematic modes, which would allow users to watch content on screens in their own living rooms, or in a cinematic mode that places the user in a theater or even takes them to real-world locations like at the foot of a mountain. The headset will also include 4K streaming, HDR, spatial audio, and, most intriguingly, stereoscopic 3D — words that surely made James Cameron sit up and take notice.

Speaking at the conference, Iger stated:

“We’re constantly in search of new ways to entertain, inform and inspire our fans by combining extraordinary creativity was groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences. And we believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that can make our vision a reality. It will allow us to bring Disney to our fans in ways that were previously impossible,”

The only catch is the price point — Apple claims the product will "start from $3,499" which certainly puts it out of the reach of most ordinary people — but maybe one day, we'll all get to try it. You can see the full Disney+ sizzle reel here.