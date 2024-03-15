[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Apples Never Fall.]

The Big Picture In the Peacock series 'Apples Never Fall,' The Delaney family faces turmoil as matriarch Joy goes missing, leading to revelations about secrets meant to stay hidden.

In the seven episodes, an all-star cast, including Annette Bening and Sam Neill, explores the darkness and comedy within familial relationships.

Bening discusses the complex characters, family dynamics, and unknown depths of the relationships explored in the series.

Based on the Liane Moriarty (Big Little Liars) novel, the seven-episode Peacock series Apples Never Fall is centered around the Delaney family, made up of former tennis coaches Stan (Sam Neill) and Joy (Annette Bening) and their four adult children (Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Connor Merrigan-Turner and Essie Randles). But a seemingly idyllic life is rarely ever that, especially once you uncover the secrets and sins hidden underneath.

When a young woman (Georgia Flood) unexpectedly shows up at Joy and Stan’s home claiming to need help, she not only forms a bond with Joy but brings some excitement back into a life Joy no longer feels needed in. And then, Joy goes missing and suddenly everyone is a suspect, including the mystery woman who seems to have secrets of her own.

During this interview with Collider, Bening talked about what enticed her into doing Apples Never Fall, shooting the quintessential family dinner scene, having her own family drama, all the little things she discovered by watching the finished series, how co-star Neill is in one of her favorite movies of all time, and whether families can ever truly know each other. She also shared why she wanted to sign on for The Bride!, written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Apples Never Fall The Delaney family seems happy but Joy disappears, forcing her husband and four adult children to reassess their family history. Release Date March 14, 2024 Cast Annette Bening , Sam Neill , Jake Lacy , Alison Brie , Essie Randles , Pooja Shah , Sharon Brooks , Jane Hall Seasons 1 Creator(s) Melanie Marnich Number of Episodes 7 Streaming Service(s) Peacock

Annette Bening is Very Proud of Everyone's Work in 'Apples Never Fall'

Image via Peacock

Collider: Watching the finished product, it’s easy to see all the reasons you’d want to do this. There are so many layers to play, but you don’t necessarily know how all of that is going to work when you agree to do it. What was the initial enticement for you? Was it to do a piece of Liane Moriarty’s work? Was it something specific about this character? What was the first thing that grabbed you?

ANNETTE BENING: I knew it was Liane Moriarty’s book, which I then read. I then talked to David Heyman, the main producer, who is a very smart guy and a total pro, and I knew he would be overseeing everything. That matters. And then, I talked to (showrunner) Melanie Marnich, and I have to say I am just so impressed with her still. She’s incredibly articulate. She just had this thing in her head and was so deeply invested. I knew that. I could tell that. And when you have that kind of investment from someone, that’s what I’m attracted to. It’s an irrational thing. She was into these characters and into Joy and what her dilemma was, in a way that I got entranced, given the structure of the book, the structure of the plot, the characters, and also knowing that she wanted to take it in some different directions. But you’re right, in the end, you don’t really know.

I love that you said that because it’s really true. At some point, you have to take in what’s in front of you and say, “Okay, I’m just gonna take a chance here,” because you never do know. There were so many surprises to me, in working on it, and so many surprises among the actors. I just enjoyed watching them all. It’s teetering on the darker, more painful parts of the story, which are definitely there, to the really comedic, black humor that it has. Even within a scene, it might be really funny, but then also really tragic at the same time. I loved that in the writing. I’m very proud of it, and I’m very proud of the other actors. Each character has their own arc, and I loved all that.

We get to see so many scenes where all or most of you are together, and often in those scenes, Sam Neill’s character will say something shocking or mean, and then your character will try to change the tone of the situation. It’s so interesting to get to watch all that interplay, since it seems like big scenes like that often get avoided because they’re so challenging to shoot.

BENING: Yeah, you’re right. It’s the quintessential family dinner scene scenario. I’m the youngest of four. I have four kids. There are four kids in the story. We were all sitting there, and I think all of us, as actors, felt like there was some sort of collective memory where everyone has been in a family, usually, and there’s some sibling rivalry going on, or there’s a parent problem, or there’s a problem between a parent and a kid. What’s that from? How deep does it go? My dad, God bless him, just passed away. He was 97, and he had a problem with his only sister. They’re both gone now. I tried talking to them about it when they were in their eighties, and she was still talking about that time when they were teenagers, and he took the money, and he just threw it on the floor. I was like, “Wow!,” the amount of investment that she had, and he did too, in this rift that they had. That’s what the story is feeding off of. It’s about these very deep-seated things that we get in our families, that get unresolved and fester.

Acting is one of the few professions where you can grow up watching other actors and admire them, and then become an actor and find yourself in roles sharing scenes with those same actors. What was it like to work with someone like Alison Brie, who has made it very well known that she’s a fan of yours and specifically really loves The American President? Did you know how much of a fan she was before you did this together?

BENING: I did a talk show with her husband (Dave Franco) and we talked about it. He was so sweet and so generous. He said, “We really love you.” And then, this came along, and I knew we were gonna go to her. It was perfect. She is a master of being on the knife’s edge of something being very sad and very funny because that is where life is, especially in high-stakes moments in your life. Have you ever been at a funeral when you broke into a set of the giggles that you could not contain? It’s that kind of moment. And she’s very good at finding that knife’s edge of what is funny and what is sad and tragic. You know, when I saw the show, I discovered a lot of things as I watched the whole thing. There were a lot of things that I really enjoyed that I didn’t know what they were gonna look like or play like. Her relationship with the guy in the story just kills me. I found that really entertaining and interesting. And I think Nate [Mann], who plays her boyfriend, also did a great job.

Annette Bening Admired Her 'Apples Never Fall' Co-Star Sam Neill Long Before Working with Him

Close

What was the first time in your own career that you worked with an actor that you were a fan of and whose work you admired? What is that experience like, to get in there and really experience working with them? Is that just so much fun?

BENING: You know what? It is, and that never gets old. I can’t help but think of Sam Neill because one of my favorite movies of all time is My Brilliant Career. I remember seeing it when I was a kid. I was probably a teenager and I thought, “Wow, who is that guy?” And over the years, I watched him. At first, when I started doing movies, I was very intimidated by working with someone who was famous and who was well-known, and I had a lot to learn. But then, over the years, I see that everybody just wants to get down and do the work, so you can’t spend too much time dwelling on that. You just have to get to the work, and by and large, people are just open and wanting to talk and share and get it done.

There’s an interesting statement made in the series, that you can spend a lifetime with someone as a wife or as a mother, but never really know who they are. Do you think Joy and Stan really know each other? Do you think their kids really know her? Do they have a better sense of that by the end of the series?

BENING: I think there’s a lot that they don’t know about each other, and I do think that happens in life, even among people who love each other very much. At the heart of this, they all love each other tremendously. I think that Joy loves Stan, and Stan loves Joy. There is this really deep connection between them. But I think you’re right, and there’s a lot that hasn’t been explored, that’s been hidden, and that’s been lied about. Part of it is what we’re lying to ourselves about, part of it is what we haven’t told our kids, and part of it is that with each kid there’s a certain amount of secrets. That happens, too. You and one of the kids have had an experience that the other ones haven’t had, and the other ones don’t know about that thing that happened. I think all of that contributes. It’s very well-written in that way. There are all these things that go on. With someone you know very well, it’s just a glance. Especially in a long marriage, but even with kids too, all you have to do is just look at somebody, or they look at you, and you can be ready to jump out of your skin.

It’s interesting how much we self-edit too, especially when it comes to the things that you want to forget, so you don’t necessarily want to bring them up to someone who might not know about them.

BENING: Right, and some of that is necessary in life. We have to have a certain amount of denial, just to get through the day.

You’ve signed on to work with Maggie Gyllenhaal for her Bride of Frankenstein movie, and she’s also fantastic and doing such interesting work as a filmmaker. What made you want to do that? Was it the script? Was it the opportunity to work with her?

BENING: Oh, my gosh, that is just so exciting because it is her. It’s also what she has put together. This story, I can’t even tell you how imaginative and eccentric it is. And then, it’s got Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, Penélope Cruz and Peter Sarsgaard. That will be so much fun to go and play. I’m really looking forward to that.

Apples Never Fall is available to stream on Peacock. Check out the trailer:

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Peacock