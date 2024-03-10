All is not well for the Delaney family as they become involved in a public scandal during the events of Apples Never Fall. The latest adaptation based on the works of Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers author Liane Moriarty, this new Peacock original series sees a picturesque upper-class family's life go from perfect to scandalous thanks to some serious allegations. All of this comes to a head when the family's matriarch, Joy Delaney (Annette Bening), completely disappears, with both the police and the other members of the Delaney clan suspecting that the culprit behind Joy's disappearance could be any one of them.

The highly anticipated novel adaptation boasts an appropriately star-studded cast, including a multi-Academy Award nominee. To find out who will portray the Delaney family and the influential figures in their lives, here is a comprehensive cast and character guide for Apples Never Fall.

Annette Bening

Joy Delaney

Though the character's disappearance is a core element of Apples Never Fall, Joy Delaney is arguably the most essential and prominent character in the original novel and the upcoming series. With that knowledge, it's fitting that the character will be played by a celebrated performer like five-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening. Her critically acclaimed work includes and is not limited to The Grifters, American Beauty, Being Julia, The Kids Are All Right, and most recently, Nyad. Bening's appearance in Apples Never Fall marks the first time she's been featured in a lead role for a television series.

Along with her husband, Stan Delaney (Sam Neill), the parents to the Delaney clan creating a tennis-training empire, are now looking to retire to spend time with their four children. Overall, it is a pretty standard and peaceful lifestyle for a seemingly average couple. However, as the rest of the family will soon discover, Joy and Stan's relationship may not have been as picture-perfect as it seemed on the outside. These problems arise to the surface when a quiet evening for Joy and Stan goes awry when an injured young woman named Savannah (Georgia Flood) stumbles on their doorstep. After a night of many unexpected events, Joy ends up vanishing from thin air not long after, leaving her husband and children concerned about her safety.

Sam Neill

Stan Delaney

Image via Universal Pictures

Two-time Emmy Award nominee Sam Neill will portray the complicated patriarch of the Delaney family. Neill's extremely prestigious catalog of roles includes Major Chester Campbell in Peaky Blinders, Hec in Hunt for the Wilderpeople, and Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park franchise.

Like his wife, Stan was once a hugely respected tennis coach, with his contribution to the sport and its instruction being practically legendary among those who play tennis. Even his children recognize their dad as a champion of the sport, but Stan doesn't seem to reciprocate. He says he loves his children, but there's a slight hint that he resents them for none of them for not becoming all-stars in the sport like him and Joy. When Savannah appears at their residence, and Joy disappears, all of Stan's dirty laundry comes out to dry, thus making him the prime suspect.

Alison Brie

Amy Delaney

Image via AMC

The first of the four Delaney children in Apples Never Fall is Amy Delaney, played by Community star Alison Brie. In addition to her breakout role from Community, Brie has also starred in hit shows like the women's wrestling series GLOW and the existential animated comedy BoJack Horseman.

The eldest of the Delaney children, Amy understandably becomes the subject of intense pressure, both in and out of her family's controversies. While some might expect the oldest child to be the most responsible, Amy is by far the most rebellious, living a very carefree lifestyle compared to her parents and siblings. That said, she still has a good heart and an empathetic attitude and puts that to use when her mother disappears.

Jake Lacy

Troy Delaney

Image via HBO

The next notable Delaney family member is Troy Delaney, whom Jake Lacy will portray. Lacy has recently starred in another Peacock series, the true-crime adaptation A Friend of the Family. He also starred in Season 1 of HBO's hit anthology series, The White Lotus.

Troy consistently tries to live up to his parents' legacy despite never becoming a tennis pro. Due to this, Troy inherits his dad's standoffish demeanor, which occasionally puts him at odds with his siblings. His various criticisms still seem to come from a good place, but it's also clear that Troy has a life's worth of family issues that he needs to work on.

Conor Merrigan-Turner

Logan Delaney

Image via Peacock

Relative newcomer Conor Merrigan-Turner, who previously starred in the miniseries Thai Cave Rescue, will play the part of the second Delaney son.

Compared to Amy and Troy, Logan and his sister Brooke (Essie Randles) don't have as much urgency in the main plot of Apples Never Fall. That's not to say they still aren't heavily impacted by the story's events when their mother disappears. Logan in particular desperately wants to know what happened and if there's anything salvageable left in his family's relationship.

Essie Randles

Brooke Delaney

Image via Peacock

Last but not least is Brooke Delaney, played by another relative newcomer, Essie Randles. Randles starred in her first feature film no more than a year ago with the Australian docu-drama Speedway.

Young Brooke arguably takes the disappearance surrounding her mother's disappearance the hardest out of anyone. Things only get worse for her when the circumstances behind Joy's disappearance become more and more suspicious. This only prompts Brooke to want to know what really happened even more, and she hopes she and her siblings can get to the bottom of it.

Georgia Flood

Savannah

Image via Lifetime Movies

Anzac Girls star Georgia Flood plays Savannah - an instrumental part of Apples Never Fall's central conflict.

When Savannah first turns up unannounced at Joy and Stan's home, she seems like a young woman who has just had a rough night. Once inside, the three characters' decisions will lead to a litany of unexpected consequences for the future. When Joy disappears from the public eye, so does Savannah, making her an integral piece in this ever-complicated puzzle.

Apples Never Fall premieres exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, March 14th, 2024.

Apples Never Fall The Delaney family seems happy but Joy disappears, forcing her husband and four adult children to reassess their family history. Release Date March 14, 2024 Cast Annette Bening , Sam Neill , Jake Lacy , Alison Brie , Essie Randles , Pooja Shah , Sharon Brooks , Jane Hall Main Genre Drama Seasons 1 Number of Episodes 7 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock Directors Chris Sweeney , Dawn Shadforth Showrunner Melanie Marnich

