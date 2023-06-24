Liane Moriarty’s name has become almost synonymous with twisted dramas of affluent families and the dark secrets the who’s-who of the society holds behind their glamorous facades. Peacock’s upcoming mystery drama series, Apple Never Fall continues that storytelling trend, adapting from the novelist’s latest bestseller of the same name. The miniseries also has Moriarty attached to the project as an executive producer and is written by Golden Globe-winner Melanie Marnich. Apples Never Fall follows retired tennis coaches, Joy and Stan Delaney, and their four adult children, when Joy’s sudden disappearance upends everybody’s life. The event prompts the siblings to dig deep into their family and uncover the dark history and secrets surrounding their parents and their business. The all-new mystery drama series is the third adaptation of Moriarty’s work, after HBO’s Big Little Lies and Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers. So, if you have watched these two shows and loved them, you might also like Apples Never Fall, since this story also explores a family mystery and questionable characters.

The series was ordered by Peacock in February 2022, and despite being over a year since the announcement, the show’s release information and other details are still under wraps, except for the casting updates. Hence, it’s hard to say if we can expect the series to land sometime in 2023. But when it does, hopefully sometime in 2024, Apple Never Fall might match up to Moriarty’s earlier adaptations and become as successful and highly-viewed as Big Little Lies. After all, the novelist has a reputation for keeping her audience/readers hooked until the end, and mystery drama is a genre that always seems to attract fans. While you wait for the latest updates on the show’s arrival and more, you can check out all the other details, including the plot, cast, characters, and everything we know so far about Apples Never Fall.

RELATED:Zoë Kravitz Says 'Big Little Lies' Season 3 Is Unlikely

When Is Apples Never Fall Coming Out?

Unfortunately, Peacock has not announced any release date or even any release window for Apples Never Fall. With the production of the miniseries currently ongoing, it’s hard to expect the show’s arrival anytime soon. Watch this space for the latest news on the release date for Apples Never Fall.

Where Can You Watch Apples Never Fall?

Apples Never Fall is a Peacock original series and will be available exclusively on the streaming platform, available on subscription. For international territories, where Peacock is not available, the series might stream on other streamers like Stan (in Australia), Sky or BBC (in the UK and other European markets), and/or Prime Video. But stay tuned for updates on this as well.

Who's In the Cast of Apples Never Fall?

While we may not know much about all the other details of the mystery drama, the cast and characters of Apples Never Fall have been revealed and confirmed, and it’s perhaps the most exciting news about the show so far. Golden Globe and BAFTA-winner and four times Academy Award-nominated Annette Bening and Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated Sam Neill lead the cast of Apples Never Fall as Joy and Stan Delaney, respectively. An industry legend, Bening is best known for her performances in American Beauty, Being Julia, 20th Century Women, The Kids Are All Right, and Captain Marvel, among many others. The Peacock series marks the actor’s long-awaited return to television after nearly two decades, followed by her two upcoming films, Nyad and Poolman. Neill, often regarded as one of the most versatile actors in the industry, is most recognized for his work in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World film series, as well as in films like Evil Angels, The Hunt For Red October, The Piano, The Hunter, etc. and shows like Tudors and Peaky Blinders. After his latest 2023 release The Portable Door, Neill will be next appearing in the films, Assassin Club, Scarygirl, and Bring Him to Me. The rest of the Delaney family features some of the most popular faces of television and films. Glow star Alison Brie appears as the Delaney family’s eldest child, Amy, an outcast who can’t get her life together; The White Lotus star Jake Lacy plays Troy, Amy’s brother, a tennis player-turned-venture capitalist; Conor Merrigan Turner of Netflix's Thai Cave Rescue fame appears as Logan Delaney, a failed tennis-pro-turned-marina-manager, and newcomer Essie Randles appears as Brooke Delaney, a physical therapist and the fourth and favorite child of her parents.

Among other important characters of the story, Georgia Flood of American Princess fame features as Savannah, a mysterious woman who suddenly appears in the lives of Joy and Stan. She could also be the reason and/or a factor in Joy’s disappearance. Additionally, Jeanine Serralles (Inside Llewyn Davis) features as Detective Elena Camacho, and Dylan Thuraisingham (Head High) as Detective Ethan Remy, the two detectives investigating Joy’s disappearance. In other roles, we also have Ozark’s Katrina Lenk as Lucia Fortino; Blunt Talk’s Timm Sharp as Monty Fortino; Licorice Pizza’s Nate Mann as Simon Barrington; The L-Word: Generation Q’s Paula Andrea Placido as Gina Solis; East Enders’ Pooja Shah as Indira Chaundry; and Roswell, New Mexico’s Quentin Plair as Tyler Cruz.

Related:The Best Movies on Peacock Right Now

How Many Episodes Are There in Apples Never Fall?

There is no official announcement for the episode guide of Apples Never Fall. However, as per IMDb, the series seems to have four episodes listed so far. Typically, miniseries don’t go beyond 10 episodes, so the upcoming mystery drama might follow the same practice.

Is There an Apples Never Fall Trailer?

With the series currently in production, we cannot expect any trailer or promo right away. As it appears, eagerly waiting fans have to wait for much longer, at least until the end of the year or so, for any promos of the series to arrive. Watch this space for the latest trailer, teaser, or promos of Apples Never Fall, as and when they become available.

What Is Apples Never Fall About?

Image via Paramount

Apples Never Fall focuses on the Delaney family, especially the retired tennis coach couple Joy and Stan, and how their supposedly peaceful life is interrupted by a mysterious newcomer, which makes everyone explore the family’s dark and deep-buried secrets. As described by Peacock, the story goes like this:

“Apples Never Fall centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy (Bening) and Stan (Neill) are parents to four adult children. After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.”

Who's Making Apples Never Fall (And When Was It Filmed)?

Apples Never Fall is produced by Heyday Television and Universal International Studios. As mentioned, the series is adapted for Peacock from Australian novelist Liane Moriarty’s 2021 novel of the same name. The author, whose earlier bestsellers, Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers were also adapted for television, is attached to the Peacock series as one of the executive producers. The screenplay for the show is adapted by writer-producer Melanie Marnich, who has previously written and produced episodes of Netflix’s The OA, Big Love, The Big C, and The Affair. Marnich is also the showrunner and is joined by Chris Sweeney as the series director. Sweeney is most noted for her previous work on several episodes of shows like Back to Life, Liar, and The Tourist. The executive producers of Apples Never Fall include Marnich, David Heyman, Liane Moriarty, Albert Page, and Jillian Share. If there’s one common element in all three TV adaptations of Moriarty’s novels, it’s the visually delightful cinematography and immersive settings. You can expect the same with Apple Never Fall as well, where Laurie Rose of Peaky Blinders fame, and Robert Humphreys of Fear the Walking Dead fame are involved in the cinematography. The filming for Apples Never Fall began in March 2023 in Queensland, Australia.