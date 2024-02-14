The Big Picture Annette Bening stars in Peacock's Apples Never Fall , disappearing from her idyllic life in the new miniseries premiering on March 14, 2024.

Annette Bening disappears from her idyllic life in the new trailer for Peacock's upcoming Apples Never Fall. The new miniseries will premiere on the streamer March 14, 2024. Sam Neill, Jake Lacy, and Alison Brie will also star in the adaptation of Liane Moriarty's bestselling 2021 mystery novel. It is the latest of Australian author Moriarty's works to be adapted for TV, following Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers.

The trailer opens with things going pretty well for Joy and Stan Delaney (Bening and Neill); they're retiring from operating their successful Palm Beach tennis academy to spend more lushly-photographed time with their friends and family, especially their four children (Lacy, Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, and Essie Randles). But as the soundtrack turns more somber, Joy disappears, leaving only a bunch of symbolically-fallen apples and a blood-spattered bicycle. Literal and figurative storm clouds start rolling in, as suspicions mount in the Delaney family - even as patriarch Stan insists that Joy will be back. Soon, Stan is being accused of murder, while the Delaney brood digs into their parents' past and finds that all is not as it seems - and that everything may stem from an incident when Stan and Joy took in a mysterious wounded stranger. The answers to this mystery, and more, will all begin unfolding this spring on Peacock.

Who Are the Stars of 'Apples Never Fall'?

Bening is coming off her fifth Academy Award nomination; she is up for Best Actor for her lead role in Nyad, playing super-marathon swimmer Diana Nyad. She also recently starred in Poolman, Chris Pine's directorial debut. This is her first role on TV since the 2005 TV movie Mrs. Harris. Neill recently reprised his iconic Jurassic Park role of Dr. Alan Grant in 2022's billion-dollar-grossing Jurassic World: Dominion. He is currently starring on the Australian courtroom drama series The Twelve. Known for his roles on The Office and The White Lotus, Lacy starred in William Friedkin's final film last year, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial. A familiar face on TV thanks to her roles on Community, Mad Men, and the late, lamented GLOW, Brie starred alongside John Cena last year in the action comedy Freelance and co-wrote and starred in the rom-com Somebody I Used to Know.

Melanie Marnich (The OA, The Affair), will write, executive produce, and showrun the series. David Heyman will executive produce, as will author Moriarty, Albert Page, and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney will executive produce and direct.

Apples Never Fall will premiere on Peacock on March 14, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Apples Never Fall Below.