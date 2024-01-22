The Big Picture Peacock's limited drama series Apples Never Fall will premiere on March 14, featuring a star-studded cast including Sam Neill, Annette Bening, Jake Lacy, and Alison Brie.

The series, based on the acclaimed novel by Liane Moriarty, explores the complexities of love, long-term marriage, and the struggle to define oneself within and beyond family.

Apples Never Fall follows the Delaney family, whose seemingly perfect life takes a dramatic turn when a mysterious event causes Joy to vanish, leading her children to unravel the hidden secrets of their parents' marriage.

Peacock has just unveiled the official teaser for their upcoming limited drama series Apples Never Fall, which boasts a star-studded cast and will debut on the streaming platform in its entirety on March 14. The series will consist of seven episodes, and stars Sam Neill, Annette Bening, Jake Lacy, and Alison Brie. The series comes from writer, showrunner, and executive producer Melanie Marnich (The OA, The Affair), and executive producer David Heyman (Wonka, Barbie) and is based on the acclaimed novel by Liane Moriarty, which achieved bestseller status in the New York Times.

Marnich released a statement when the series was announced, expressing her excitement at helming the project, stating that she had "never been able to resist" a story that she described as an "immersive vacation from life." She went on to say:

"The riveting and twisty mystery is anchored by the Delaney family, whose wit, wounds, yearning and complexity made me want to translate this great book to television and made me feel like the Delaneys had something to say to all of us. Through them, this story dives into the complexities of love, long-term marriage, and the struggle to define oneself within—and beyond—family. It was thrilling to write about the truly grown-up issues the Delaneys are grappling with, like the sometimes brutal sacrifices parents make to keep a marriage and family together. We also take the gloves off when capturing what it takes to be a working mother and wife as we follow Joy into the mystery at the heart of this show."

"Ultimately, Apples Never Fall is a very honest show about what it means to be a part of a very complicated family," continued Marnich. "Which is every family, right? As we always said in the writers’ room... Something really bad might’ve happened at the Delaney’s...but you still wanna swing by for a gin and tonic."

What Is 'Apples Never Fall' About?

Image via Peacock

Apples Never Fall delves into the life of the Delaney family, who at first glance seem to epitomize perfection. Stan (played by Neill) and Joy (Bening), former tennis coaches and proprietors of a thriving tennis academy, have recently sold their business, anticipating a tranquil and fulfilling retirement. Their plans include quality time with their four grown children (portrayed by Lacy, Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, and Essie Randles).

However, their peaceful life takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of a young, injured woman at their doorstep, injecting a sense of adventure and excitement they've been craving. The plot thickens when Joy vanishes without a trace, compelling her children to question the seemingly flawless nature of their parents' marriage. This event triggers a cascade of revelations, unearthing the deepest and most concealed secrets of the family.

You can see the newly released trailer for Apples Never Fall down below ahead of the series premiere on March 14.