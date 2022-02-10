The series will be the third to adapt Moriarty's work for the screen.

Another Liane Moriarty book is getting the onscreen treatment. Following knockout hits including Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, the author's novel Apples Never Fall has been given a straight-to-series order at Peacock. After a standoff with several other pursuers, Universal International Studios' Heyday Television earned the rights to Moriarty’s dramatic book.

The original novel hit shelves in September 2021 and has so far sold over one million copies. The story follows the Delaney family who, as a seemingly tight-knit unit living the white picket fence American dream, are seen by others in the community as the perfect nuclear family. With four adult children doing well on their own, parents Joy and Stan have decided to sell their acclaimed tennis academy and enjoy their life of retirement. Mystery and intrigue strike with Joy disappears without a trace. As the children dive into the vanishing of their mother, they will need to take a deeper look into their parent’s marriage for clues as to where Joy has gone.

The OA and Big Love writer Melanie Marnich will pen the screen adaptation for Apples Never Fall. Marnich will also executive produce alongside Moriarty, Albert Page, and Jillian Share as well as Heyday Television’s David Heyman. Heyday Television will produce the new crime drama with NBCUniversal Global Distribution acting as distributor.

RELATED: ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: Your Cast and Character Guide to the Liane Moriarty TV Adaptation

Moriarty has seen hits with previous television adaptations of her work, including Nine Perfect Strangers and Big Little Lies. A hit HBO series, Big Little Lies ran for two seasons and nabbed several Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. Both shows attracted all-star talent, so it will be exciting to hear casting announcements for Apples Never Fall.

In a statement to accompany the news, the chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, Susan Rovner commented the company was sure the new series would be “a powerfully juicy and gripping family mystery” as well as a “binge-worthy series” from the jump. She also expressed her excitement at working alongside Heyman and Marnich, saying they were the “perfect partners” for Universal International Studios to team up with.

With her proven track record in writing best-selling novels and turning them into mega-hit shows, Moriarty’s Apples Never Fall is bound to be another smash. With an intricate story line of lies and deception, paired with what will surely be a talented cast, Peacock is lucky to have the new mystery on their hands.

'Moulin Rouge' to 'Big Little Lies': 9 Most Iconic Nicole Kidman Performances This Academy Award-winning actor never ceases to amaze.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email