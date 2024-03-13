After a wait of two years, Peacock’s Apples Never Fall is finally arriving. The mystery drama miniseries is based on novelist Liane Moriarty’s original novel of the same name and adapted for screen by Golden Globe-winner Melanie Marnich of The OA fame. Moriarty is also attached to the project as an executive producer along with Marnich. The plot follows the Delaney family, where Joy and Stan are former tennis coaches who run a successful academy. Following their retirement, when Joy goes missing, their picture-perfect family doesn’t seem perfect anymore and undoes old secrets, and “everything changes when a wounded young woman knocks on Joy and Stan’s door, bringing the excitement they’ve been missing. But when Joy suddenly disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ so-called perfect marriage as their family’s darkest secrets begin to surface.” Academy Award-nominee Annette Benning (Nyad) and Golden Globe-nominated Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) lead the cast of Apples Never Fall as Joy and Stan Delaney, respectively, while Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, Essie Randles play their four children.

Apples Never Fall marks the third novel by Liane Moriarty to be adapted for the screen, after Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers. The Australian novelist has earned a reputation for crafting sensational mysteries surrounding affluent families and intriguing characters, and Apples Never Fall continues to offer that same experience, as Peacock’s latest trailer suggests. The all-new series is also the streamer’s latest entry into their expanding mystery drama genre, which currently consists of shows like Lost Symbol and One of Us is Lying, with a long list of similar suspenseful dramas in the pipeline. Whether you are a fan of Moriarty’s novels or simply love a good mystery (maybe a murder or two), then this new series is something to look forward to. Here’s how, where, and when you can watch and stream Apples Never Fall.

When Is Apples Never Fall Streaming Online?

Apples Never Fall premieres on March 14, 2024, exclusively on Peacock. The NBC-owned streaming platform has several other series within the mystery genre, ranging from action-adventure to comedy and drama. Though the list of mystery content titles on Peacock is compact, it includes Lost Symbol, Poker Face, and One of Us Is Lying. The streamer is currently developing more titles in the mystery and thriller space.

Is Apples Never Fall Premiering on TV?

Unfortunately, since Apples Never Fall is a streaming series, it will not air on television for cable and live television audiences. Instead, this mystery drama series will go straight to streaming on Peacock.

Can You Watch Apples Never Fall Without Peacock?

Apples Never Fall is a Peacock original series and will only stream on this platform, available on subscription. You can choose between their Premium (ads-supported) and Premium Plus (ad-free) plans, with subscriptions starting at $6 per month (or $60 a year). For viewers in international territories where Peacock is unavailable, Apples Never Fall will likely stream on local streaming platforms like Stan in Australia, Sky or BBC in the UK and other European markets, and/or Prime Video. Stay tuned for more updates on where you can stream Apples Never Fall besides Peacock.

Watch the Trailer for Apples Never Fall

The official trailer for the Peacock original series was first released at the Television Critics Association’s 2024 winter tour. Although it is the video’s closing dialogue, “Secrets poison any family, and what you don’t know can hurt you” perfectly sums up the show’s theme of “perfect family with not-so-perfect characters.” Dark secrets, heartbreaks, betrayals, and cover-ups will dominate the plot of this all-new mystery drama.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer of Apples Never Fall opens with coaches Stan and Joy Delaney bidding farewell to their family, friends, and colleagues. After running a successful tennis academy for years, the couple is now set to spend more time with their loved ones, especially their four children. The cheerful tone of the clip instantly transitions into a somber, suspenseful mood when the children and Stan discover that Joy is missing. The scenes cut to a turned-over bicycle with blood stains and fallen apples, and tension fills the air, both in the video and the Delaneys' lives. The video quickly cuts to a glimpse of an injured woman arriving at their door, sometime before Joy goes missing. This mysterious incident might be the root or trigger of everything that ensues. Their mother’s sudden disappearance also seems to have roused long-suppressed anguish and fury within Joy’s children, making them extremely volatile. While their behavior can be rationalized as grief and worry, we also learn that their children always had a violent streak in them. Could one of them be a reason for Joy going missing or even her murder?

If you are a fan of Big Little Lies (both the book and show), you will likely find parallels between the HBO show and Apple Never Fall in both themes and symbolisms, where deep-buried secrets within a small community often cause tumultuous outcomes. From what we see in the trailer, the overall tone and pace perfectly match up to the writer’s original storytelling and promise to keep the audience hooked on the story.

Will Apples Never Fall Get a Season 2?

Since it is billed as a miniseries, Apples Never Fall is not likely to return for another season, unlike Moriarty’s previous novel adaptations like Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, which were quickly renewed after their first seasons. Chris Sweeney (The Tourist) and Dawn Shadforth (His Dark Materials) are credited as directors for the episodes, and Lijah Barasz, Kimi Howl Lee, Gianna Sobol, Joe Hortua, and Aaron Fullerton are the series' writers.

