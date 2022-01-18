Each new month means exciting new releases from The Criterion Collection are on the way. New releases coming in April will include the Blu-ray upgrade with a restored high-definition digital transfer of Alex Cox's Walker, starring Ed Harris. Vittorio De Sica's Miracle in Milan will be receiving a new 4K digital restoration accompanied by an uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray. Frank Tashlin's The Girl Can't Help It will arrive with a high-definition digital transfer and several new and old interviews with the likes of Eve Golden, John Waters, and even the late great Jayne Mansfield herself. Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) from twin brothers Arie and Chuko Esiri will include a 2K digital transfer and a new conversation between the directors, moderated by filmmaker Bette Gordon. Bertrand Tavernier's ’Round Midnight's release includes a new 4K digital restoration, with an uncompressed stereo soundtrack on the Blu-ray, along with an Alternate 5.1 surround soundtrack, supervised by composer Herbie Hancock and presented in DTS-HD Master Audio. The last April release is Al Reinert's unforgettable space documentary For All Mankind, which will include new 4K digital restorations of the original 1.33:1 framing and the alternate 1.85:1 theatrical presentation, as well as audio commentary featuring director Reinert and Apollo 17 commander Eugene A. Cernan, the last person to set foot on the moon.

As always, check out the release dates, synopses, additional features, and more down below and get even more information, including how to pre-order films, by visiting the Criterion website.

RELATED: ‘The Last Waltz’ 4K, ‘The Flight of the Phoenix,’ and More Getting Criterion Releases in March

Walker (April 12)

A hallucinatory biopic that breaks all cinematic conventions, Walker, from British director Alex Cox, tells the story of nineteenth-century American adventurer William Walker (Ed Harris), who abandoned a series of careers in law, politics, journalism, and medicine to become a soldier of fortune and, for many months, the dictator of Nicaragua. Made with mad abandon and political acuity—and the support of the Sandinista army and government during the contra war—the film uses this true tale as a satirical attack on American ultrapatriotism and a freewheeling condemnation of “manifest destiny.” Featuring a powerful score by Joe Strummer and a performance of intense, repressed rage by Harris, Walkerremains one of Cox’s most daring works.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Restored high-definition digital transfer, approved by director Alex Cox, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Audio commentary by Cox and screenwriter Rudy Wurlitzer

Dispatches from Nicaragua, a documentary about the filming of Walker

On Moviemaking and the Revolution, reminiscences about the production twenty years later from an extra on the film

Walker 2008 and On the Origins of “Walker” (2016), two short films by Cox (Blu-ray only)

Behind-the-scenes photos

Trailer (Blu-ray only)

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: Essays by film critic Graham Fuller, Wurlitzer, and Linda Sandoval

Miracle in Milan (April 19)

Renowned filmmaker Vittorio De Sica followed up his international triumph Bicycle Thieves with this enchantingly playful neorealist fairy tale, in which he combines his celebrated slice-of-life poetry with flights of graceful comedy and storybook fantasy. On the outskirts of Milan, a band of vagabonds work together to form a shantytown. When it is discovered that the land they occupy contains oil, however, it’s up to the cherubic orphan Totò (Francesco Golisano)—with some divine help—to save their community from greedy developers. Tipping their hats to the imaginative whimsy of Charles Chaplin and René Clair, De Sica and screenwriter Cesare Zavattini, adapting his own novel, craft a bighearted ode to the nobility of everyday people.

SPECIAL FEATURES

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New interview with neorealism expert and film scholar David Forgacs

Audio interview from the late 1960s in which director Vittorio De Sica looks back on his career, conducted by film critic Gideon Bachmann

Interviews with actor Brunella Bovo and Manuel De Sica, the director’s son

Feature-length documentary from 2019 on screenwriter Cesare Zavattini

Trailers

New English subtitle translation

PLUS: An essay by film critic Christina Newland and, on the Blu-ray, “Totò il buono,” a 1940 short story by Zavattini and stage actor Totò that is the earliest version of the narrative on which Miracle in Milan is based

The Girl Can't Help It (April 19)

In 1956, Frank Tashlin brought the talent for zany visual gags and absurdist pop-culture satire that he’d honed as a master of animation to the task of capturing, in glorious DeLuxe Color, a brand-new craze: rock and roll. This blissfully bonkers jukebox musical tells the story of a mobster’s bombshell girlfriend—the one and only Jayne Mansfield, in a showstopping first major film role—and the washed-up talent agent (Tom Ewell) who seeks to revive his career by turning her into a musical sensation. The only question is: Can she actually sing? A CinemaScope feast of eye-popping midcentury design, The Girl Can’t Help It bops along to a parade of performances by rock-and-roll trailblazers—including Little Richard, Fats Domino, Julie London, Eddie Cochran, the Platters, and Gene Vincent—who light up the screen with the uniquely American sound that was about to conquer the world.

SPECIAL FEATURES

New high-definition digital transfer, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Audio commentary featuring film scholar Toby Miller

New interview with Eve Golden, biographer of actor Jayne Mansfield

New video essay by film critic David Cairns

Interview with filmmaker John Waters

New conversation between WFMU DJs Dave “the Spazz” Abramson and Gaylord Fields about the music in the film

On-set footage

Interviews with Mansfield (1957) and musician Little Richard (1984)

Episode of Karina Longworth’s podcast You Must Remember This about Mansfield

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Rachel Syme and, for the Blu-ray, excerpts from director Frank Tashlin’s 1952 book How to Create Cartoons with a new introduction by Ethan de Seife, author of Tashlinesque: The Hollywood Comedies of Frank Tashlin

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) (April 26)

This revelatory, award-winning debut feature from codirectors (and twin brothers) Arie and Chuko Esiri is a heartrending and hopeful portrait of everyday human endurance in Lagos, Nigeria. Shot on richly textured 16 mm film and infused with the spirit of neorealism, Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) traces the journeys of two distantly connected strangers—Mofe (Jude Akuwudike), an electrician dealing with the fallout of a family tragedy, and Rosa (Temi Ami-Williams), a hairdresser supporting her pregnant teenage sister—as they each pursue their dream of starting a new life in Europe while bumping up against the harsh economic realities of a world in which every interaction is a transaction. From these intimate stories emerges a vivid snapshot of life in contemporary Lagos, whose social fabric is captured in all its vibrancy and complexity.

SPECIAL FEATURES

New 2K digital transfer, approved by directors Arie and Chuko Esiri, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack on the Blu-ray

New conversation between the directors, moderated by filmmaker Bette Gordon

Interview with producer Melissa O. Adeyemo

Deleted scenes featuring audio commentary by the directors

Three short films: Goose (2017), directed by Arie and Chuko Esiri; Besida (2018), directed by Chuko Esiri; and Because Men in Silk Shirts on Lagos Nights (2018), directed by Arie Esiri

Trailer

PLUS: An essay by writer and filmmaker Maryam Kazeem

’Round Midnight (April 26)

’Round Midnight is a love letter from director Bertrand Tavernier to the heyday of bebop and to the Black American musicians who found refuge in the smoky underground jazz clubs of 1950s Paris. In a miraculous, sui generis fusion of performer and character that was nominated for an Oscar, legendary saxophonist Dexter Gordon plays Dale Turner, a brilliant New York jazz veteran whose music aches with beauty but whose personal life is ravaged by addiction. Searching for a fresh start in Paris, Turner strikes up an unlikely friendship with a struggling single father and ardent jazz fan (François Cluzet) who finds his life transformed as he attempts to help the self-destructive musician. Herbie Hancock’s evocative, Oscar-winning score sets the mood for this definitive jazz film, a bittersweet opus that glows with lived-in, soulful authenticity.

SPECIAL FEATURES

New 4K digital restoration, with uncompressed stereo soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Alternate 5.1 surround soundtrack, supervised by composer Herbie Hancock and presented in DTS-HD Master Audio

New interview with jazz and cultural critic Gary Giddins

New conversation with music producer Michael Cuscuna and author Maxine Gordon, widow of musician Dexter Gordon

Before Midnight, a 1986 behind-the-scenes documentary

Panel discussion from 2014 featuring director Bertrand Tavernier, Cuscuna, Maxine Gordon, and jazz scholar John Szwed, moderated by jazz critic and broadcaster Mark Ruffin

Performance from 1969 of “Fried Bananas” by Dexter Gordon, directed by Teit Jørgensen

New English subtitle translation and English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by scholar Mark Anthony Neal

For All Mankind (April 26)

In July 1969, the space race ended when Apollo 11 fulfilled President John F. Kennedy’s challenge of “landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the earth.” No one who witnessed the lunar landing will ever forget it. Twenty years later, Al Reinert constructed a documentary that imparts the unforgettable story of the twenty-four astronauts who participated in the Apollo mission to land on the moon—told in their words and in their voices, using the images they captured. With its awe-inspiring, otherworldly footage and a haunting atmospheric soundtrack by Brian Eno, For All Mankind stirs us with a profound sense of compassion for the “pale blue dot” that is our home, and it is still the most radical, visually dazzling work of cinema that has been made about this earthshaking event.

SPECIAL FEATURES

In the 4K UHD edition: New 4K digital restorations of the original 1.33:1 framing and the alternate 1.85:1 theatrical presentation, with 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

In the 4K UHD edition: One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

In the Blu-ray and DVD editions: High-definition digital transfer, supervised and approved by producer-director Al Reinert, with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack on the Blu-ray

Audio commentary featuring director Al Reinert and Apollo 17 commander Eugene A. Cernan, the last person to set foot on the moon

An Accidental Gift: The Making of “For All Mankind,” a documentary featuring interviews with Reinert, Apollo 12 and Skylab astronaut Alan Bean, and NASA archive specialists

Selection of excerpted interviews with fifteen of the Apollo astronauts

Program about Bean’s artwork, accompanied by a gallery of his paintings

NASA audio highlights and liftoff footage

Optional on-screen identification of astronauts and mission-control specialists

PLUS: Essays by film critic Terrence Rafferty and Reinert

'Written on the Wind,' 'Miller's Crossing,' and More Included in Criterion Collection's February Rollout A few classics, including a Coen Brothers film, join the February list.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email