One bad joke can kill the vibe -- or kick off a series of killings. April Fool’s Day (1986) has fun with both of these ideas, as a batch of friends gets stuck on an island with a killer. When the ending comes, it’s got a surprise for slasher fans who think they’ve seen it all, although it isn’t for everyone. Part of its legacy involves one of the Scream movies which tried to do its take on April Fool’s Day’s big reveal and director Quentin Tarantino, who can see the brilliance in what the movie does, but he wasn’t a fan right away. April 1st is a day all about innocent, harmless jokes, or what should be harmless, and this movie celebrates that like any holiday horror should.

What Is ‘April Fool’s Day’ About?

Image Via Paramount Pictures

A group of college friends spends spring break by heading to an island mansion. On the boat ride there, their pranks on each other lead to one of them suffering a gruesome injury, forcing the remaining friends to stay on the island as the boat turns back for medical help. The hostess, Muffy (Deborah Foreman), tries to lighten the mood through dribble glasses and whoopee cushions, then the jokes get stranger. Soon, the friend group diminishes as a killer seemingly takes them out, leaving Kit (Amy Steel), her boyfriend, and Muffy left. Only, it isn’t Muffy, but her violent twin sister Buffy. It’s a fight to stay alive, culminating with Buffy chasing Kit into a parlor room -- where she is greeted by literally everyone who was thought to be killed off. It was nothing but an elaborate, definitely dark, prank.

The body count for April Fool’s Day is nonexistent because Muffy wants to rehearse an immersive murder mystery event she can hold on her family’s island. She needs money to keep the property and with how real her friends believed the danger to be, she thinks she’s on to something. It helps that she has a friend who specializes in Hollywood-level special effects and props. April Fool’s Day has one last scare happen before running the credits, another dark joke, but this time, at the expense of Muffy, the original jokester.

Kit does her best to fight through the panic of the situation and it wasn’t Steel’s first time as a Final Girl. She might be best remembered for her using a pitchfork against a burlap sack-wearing Jason in Friday the 13th: Part 2 (1981). But, by far, the best performance in April Fool’s Day goes to Deborah Foreman. As Muffy, she’s an elated ball of sunshine; as the supposedly evil twin, Buffy, she shuts down and grows unnervingly solemn. When the movie reaches the finale, Buffy is locked outside the mansion, a glimpse of her through the backdoor is frightening. She makes for an effective villain (until the reveal), and that's crucial because there aren’t any suspects besides her.

'April Fool's Day' Pays Homage to Other Horror Movies

Image Via Paramount Pictures

What might surprise slasher fans, is the horror pedigree attached to April Fool’s Day. The score by Charles Bernstein, who composed A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), sets a mischievous tone, especially in a recurring jingle that is whimsical with an underlying sinister edge. Before the ending, the score works to make you question where this movie will go. As for director Fred Walton, he wasn’t new to horror, he had made When A Stranger Calls (1979), building up tension with a famous opening sequence. In April Fool’s Day, he leaves behind white-knuckle suspense for a black comedy. Early on, Muffy plays around with an old jack-in-the-box, each time she cranks it, the closer the toy will pop out. The scares are winking at the audience from the start. Then for the “deaths,” one of the friends who spend most of their screen time being horny is found lifeless and castrated. He definitely could have used a warning, like the one in Scream (1996), where Randy (Jamie Kennedy) says loud and clear, “There are certain rules that one must abide by in order to successfully survive a horror movie. For instance, number one: you can never have sex!”

'April Fool's Day' Was Not a Critical Success

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Around the time April Fool’s Day was released, slasher movies weren’t doing too hot at the box office. In Going to Pieces: The Rise and Fall of the Slasher Film (2006), the documentary spans the decades that saw this subgenre rise from the grave more than once. One of the talking heads is director Fred Walton, who explains why he thinks his movie didn’t hit the jackpot, blaming the marketing from Paramount Pictures. “It was not, never intended to be a serious genre piece. And they sold it as a genre piece and genre fans came out to see it opening weekend. They were completely disappointed ‘cause it was not a slasher picture, and the film tanked.” One of those fans unimpressed with the big reveal is Greg Nicotero, a well-known special effects artist in the horror film industry, saying, “When it’s revealed at the end that the entire movie never happened because it was either a dream, or a joke, or something like that, you always, the audience, myself included, feels robbed.”

In 1986, the same year April Fool’s Day was released, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 and Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives tried to do something fresh with their respective franchises. Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 went fully into gallows humor and gore, all of this a major departure from the first movie’s less-is-more fear factor. Jason Lives finally turned Jason Voorhees (C. J. Graham) into an undead, supernatural force, while adding in self-referential humor. As for April Fool’s Day, it also tried something new to justify being, on the surface, yet another slasher flick. For audiences hoping to see another bloodbath, they might come away ticked off. But they can’t deny the movie played into its holiday perfectly.

Quentin Tarantino Appreciates the Idea of 'April Fool's Day'

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Halloween (1978) and Black Christmas (1974) build an atmosphere and indulge in elements related to their holiday dates like pumpkin imagery or carolers obstructing the screams of a victim. It’s only fair that April Fool’s Day does the same by emphasizing pranks being pulled, and while done to the extreme, the whole movie ends up being one big trick pulled on its characters and more importantly, the movie’s audience. On Eli Roth’s History of Horror, a Season 3 episode explores the holiday-themed entries in horror. Directors Quentin Tarantino and Eli Roth chat about April Fool’s Day, both remembering how much they didn’t like it the first time around, with Tarantino’s feelings having since changed. “It’s unfair people write the movie off because of the ending,” Tarantino says, and when Roth wonders whether the big fake-out was successful for a denouement, Tarantino believes it was. “I think that’s our failure, because, no, it’s April Fools, it didn’t happen, that’s the point,” he says. “It’s clearly marked on the label, it’s our misunderstanding of it, they did a perfect job.” Roth is left flabbergasted as Walton's movie seemed to finally make sense. What could be more surprising is there was a time when the popular Scream franchise had plans to honor what Muffy did in 1986.

People Were Mad at 'April Fool's Day' Because It Tried Something Different

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Scream 3 (2003) travels to Hollywood to bring the legacy trio into a series of killings happening around a studio production of a new "Stab" movie. But there was an early script that tried to return to the first movie’s small town of Woodsboro. Screenwriter Kevin Williamson explains in an ET interview, “In my original story for Scream 3, the killers were basically a fan club of Woodsboro kids that had formed because of 'Stab 1' and 'Stab 2'. They were all doing the killings and the big surprise of the movie was when Sidney walked into the house after Ghostface had killed everyone...and they all rose up. None of them were actually dead and they’d planned the whole thing.” That reveal would certainly have been a jolt, although for an established franchise where death was serious business, who knows how it would have been received. Williamson would go on to use these ideas when developing the fame-motive to Scream 4 (2011) and the cult of killers in the TV show, The Following.

In a 30th anniversary interview with Daily Dead, director Fred Walton reiterates what went wrong with the movie being seen as belonging to the slasher subgenre. “April Fool’s Day was conceived as a parody of the genre from the very beginning,” he says. “Hence, April Fool’s Day instead of some other holiday. I only tried to make what I thought would be a scary movie; it just didn't happen to involve any gore or any on-screen violence.”April Fool’s Day is not part of a franchise like Scream, and it didn’t set itself up for sequels. For a one-and-done slasher flick, one that should have been better marketed, it’s a fun, underrated pick from the ‘80s archives at a time when The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 and Jason Lives poked fun at themselves as well. April Fool’s Day might have played the long game, but it can’t be faulted for approaching the oversaturated slasher subgenre with a trick of its own. From the title alone, April Fool’s Day is never hiding its intentions either. If a slasher fan should get agitated with the ending’s big reveal, they just fell for the prank.