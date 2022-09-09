After over seven years off the air at Adult Swim, Aqua Teen Hunger Force is back with a new trailer for their upcoming feature-length adventure Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. Frylock (Carey Means), Master Shake (Dana Snyder), Meatwad (Dave Willis), and their seedy neighbor Carl (Willis) have come out of retirement to stop the greatest evil of all — our corporate overlords. The new footage teases their reunion to do battle against the all-powerful super corporation Amazin and the Cronenberg-like plant monsters that are left in its wake.

The trailer begins with our fast food heroes at their lowest — Aqua Teen Hunger Force is no more. With overdramatic movie trailer flair, we learn that Frylock and Master Shake are not on the best terms. Frylock is more involved with Wall Street big wigs and tech giants like the CEO of Amazin, Neil (Peter Serafinowicz), an out-of-touch boss with a penchant for putting his warehouse workers in terrible conditions and threatening them with death moments after calling them one big happy family. As conditions in South Jersey Shore worsen with the invasion of plant monsters, he re-teams with his old pals for some weed whacking. Carl goes full Mad Max to battle the creatures and the Teens come together to form a plan to save the city from this absurdist nightmare.

Alongside its main cast, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm features a slew of talented voice actors including Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) and Robert Smigel (Bob’s Burgers) alongside Emmy nominee Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus) and Emmy winner Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson). Series creators Willis and Matt Maiellaro reunited to direct and write the film together while Williams Street Productions produced.

Image via Warner Bros.

Adult Swim has been doing well by its legacy franchises over the past few years. Aqua Teen Forever is the first of three planned movies for some of the network's most popular older shows with Metalocalypse and The Venture Bros. both next in line to get the feature treatment, though there are no exact details on when those are coming. The network has especially given a lot of love to Aqua Teen Hunger Force given it quite literally launched with the platform in 2001 and became one of their longest-running shows with 11 seasons and another movie. As a way of revisiting that world for the first time since the show ended in 2015, Adult Swim released a series of shorts on their YouTube channel titled Aquadonk Side Pieces bringing back not just the Teens, but their all-time greatest foes.

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm sees the Teens return on November 8, 2022, on digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray. It's also slated to arrive on HBO Max and Adult Swim in 2023. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis for the film: