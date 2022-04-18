The Aqua Teen Hunger Force gang is back to face down their greatest foes like MC Pee Pants, Happy Time Harry, and the always fearsome Hand Banana. Adult Swim is introducing a new series of shorts called Aquadonk Side Pieces, the latest in their set of YouTube exclusive digital collections which kicked off with the release of the stop-motion time traveling show Alabama Jackson. The new series brings back creators Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis for ten one-shot shorts centering around classic villains from the original series. New episodes drop on the Adult Swim YouTube channel every day at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT

The first episode of Aquadonk Side Pieces pits the teens against Hand Banana, one of the raunchiest villains to ever appear on the show. Carl is trying desperately to get Frylock to get him out of Hand Banana's clutches in this short. He calls Frylock over for a "friendly chat" signaling that he wants him to cut the tracking chip out of his neck. Before Frylock can do anything though, Hand Banana comes out to check if Carl's done his business yet which gives the gang a chance to feed him horchata. Carl uses the opportunity to run, but his shock collar zaps him and Hand Banana and Enforcer (he wants to be called Spaghetti) drag him back into the house for some unspeakable activities.

Originally, Hand Banana was created to be the gang's new furry companion, but their neighbor Carl was the only one who knew just how horrible the dog could be as it took a very special and inappropriate liking to him. While Hand Banana played the adorable puppy to everyone else, Carl could hear him speak with vague threats such as the now infamous "Tonight... you." It turns out the software used to make Hand Banana was illegal and came with some devastating side effects which made the dog the monster he is.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force is one of Adult Swim's elder statesmen in terms of animation, centering on the ultimate combo meal of Frylock (Carey Means), Master Shake (Dana Snyder), and Meatwad (Dave Willis), three food-shaped heroes who'd rather just shoot the breeze and do whatever than fight crime. Despite its constant presence on the network to this day the series hasn't seen any new content since 2015 when it ended eleventh and final season. Maiellaro and Willis were previously planning to return to the series with a film, but the announcement of Aquadonk Side Pieces ensures even more from the bizarre world of the teens.

Check out the short below to see the long-awaited return of the Hunger Force and the villainous Hand Banana:

