After 11 seasons and 139 classic episodes, one of Adult Swim's first flagship shows, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, was laid indefinitely to rest back in 2015, with co-creator Dave Willis simply noting that the president of Adult Swim Mike Lazzo wanted to move on from what was, at the time, the longest-running show on the late-night programming block. Despite the outpouring of frustration from fans, cast, and even the co-creators themselves, it would be eight excruciating years before the announcement was finally made that Aqua Teen Hunger Force would be returning. With a brand-new season on the horizon, and with eight years of painful waiting to rectify, the anticipation is palpable for the upcoming return. So, with all that in mind, here is everything we know about Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 12 so far.

When Is 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Season 12 Coming Out?

It has been officially announced that the world's favorite anthropomorphized fast food gang will return on Sunday, November 26 at 11:30 PM ET.

Where Can You Watch 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Season 12?

With the return officially airing on Adult Swim on the aforementioned release date, all episodes will then be subsequently available to stream on Max the following day. All eleven current seasons of the show are available to watch on Max right now, with fans of the animated hilarity across the pond in the UK able to stream it on Channel 4.

Is There a Trailer for 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Season 12?

Rejoice! Collider exclusively revealed the trailer for the upcoming 12th season on October 26, and you can watch it above. The funky score for the trailer is joined by lyrics declaring the return, with the famous trio turning up in a whole host of unexpected locations and situations from performing in a rock band to a Roman Colosseum. With such fast-paced fun already promised from this short trailer, ATHF looks to be planning to uphold its reputation as one of the best adult comedies today.

Who's In the Voice Cast of 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Season 12?

Delightfully, all of the cast members from the original series are returning to the vocal booth, with co-creator Dave Willis (Archer) playing both Meatwad and Carl, Carey Means (The Brak Show) playing Frylock, and Dana Snyder (Squidbillies) playing Master Shake. ATHF fans who are used to famous names joining as guests will not be disappointed, with Season 12 bringing on board the likes of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star Eric Bauza, Emmy Award winner Brian Cox best-known for his stand-out role as Logan Roy in the worldwide hit Succession, voice acting legend Gary Anthony Williams (Invincible), Dan Fogler of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them fame, and Maurice LaMarche whose voice-acting resume contains the likes of Futurama, The Simpsons, and Pinky and the Brain.

What Is 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Season 12 About?

The official synopsis for the upcoming 12th season reads as follows:

"...The new season picks up where we left off in 2015, as Master Shake, Frylock, and Meatwad have returned to solve all of life’s modern issues, and Carl returns because he can’t sell his crappy house because he lives next door to food. Look for your favorite trio of 'detectives' to go head-to-head with A.I. appliances, join an apocalyptic fitness cult, and search for friendship through ancient Egyptian pyramid schemes. In the end, all problems shall be solved, and all brains shall be melted. Did Adult Swim mess with a winning formula? You better believe it! Master Shake now has two all-new facial expressions... 'Bemused' and 'Lips Pursed in Thought!' And Shake can close his hands now, as if to hold things! Also, Frylock is sixty stories high and Meatwad bounces to get around. Tune in to see if we’re telling the truth!"

More wacky, weird, and sometimes NSFW adventures look to be on their way, with the classic brand of pop culture-driven and wonderfully surreal comedy back and better than ever. The original eleven seasons and subsequent media have thrived thanks to its originality, with lovers of the show flocking in their millions to see just what nonsense the gang will be up to next. With promises of "an apocalyptic fitness cult", "Egyptian pyramid schemes", and much more, especially considering the adventures teased in the trailer, followers of ATHF need not fear that Season 12 will be any less than the best of this beloved show.

Who Is Making 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Season 12?

Just like the cast, Aqua Teen Hunger Force's iconic crew is back in full force, with co-creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro reuniting. Applying their talents across all aspects of the show from producing to directing and writing, the pair are the backbone of the series' success and ATHF certainly wouldn't be the same without them. As for other crew members, there is not yet much information, although it is expected that certain members of the writing and directing team from the original series will likely return too.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Season 12?

In total, five episodes will make up the miniseries return, with all five available to stream on Max.

Where Can You Watch More 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Content?

Despite the series taking an eight-year hiatus, other content was created during that time. Firstly, a short by the title of Aquadonk Side Pieces was released in 2022 and gave the show's classic villains a spotlight. Also, a feature-length special adventure titled Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm was released in November 2022, with it being made officially available on Max just earlier this year. With this in mind, there is plenty of ATHF content to feast on before the upcoming return.

