Adult Swim fans rejoice! Aqua Teen Hunger Force will be returning for a twelfth season next month. The premiere episode of the new season will air on Adult Swim on November 26 at 11:30 PM ET/PT. The episode will be available to stream on Max the following day. Aqua Teen Hunger Force is one of Adult Swim's very first original series.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 12 is written, produced, and directed by Matt Maiellaro and Dave Willis, who also co-created the series. The new season will consist of just five episodes. Season 12 will see Willis, Carey Means, and Dana Snyder reprising their iconic voice roles of Meatwad, Frylock, and Master Shake, respectively. Willis also voices Carl, the eccentric trio's neighbor.

What Will Happen in 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' Season 12?

Image via Adult Swim

Season 12 will be the first Aqua Teen Hunger Force season since 2015. The newest season will pick up directly where Season 11 left off and will depict the three lead characters, who are food items, as they battle AI appliances and a cult obsessed with fitness. While there haven't been new episodes of Aqua Teen Hunger Force since Season 11, the series second spin-off film, Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm, was released digitally and on Blu-ray on November 8, 2022. This year, the film was made available to stream on Max on February 8, before premiering on Adult Swim on March 19.

Check out the official synopsis for Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 12 below: